Nicki Minaj Lawsuit Drama: See Photos of Alleged Damaged Jewelry at Center of Case
Nicki Minaj is being sued by a West Hollywood jeweler who claims they loaned out custom pieces of bling only to get the items returned with wear and tear.
RadarOnline.com has obtained the photos at the center of the ongoing case, showing what appeared to be a diamond ring with two missing stones circled in red among other items they loaned to Nicki for a public appearance.
One document showed Nicki's stylist Brett Alan Nelson's signature on a contract with Roseark jewelry store in early April.
An invoice stated it was a "final sale" purchase with "no refunds or exchanges."
Roseark alleged they failed to return 66 pieces of jewelry by the set date, and when it did arrive, there were clear signs of damage.
The Minaj team was sent a bill for $26,239.50 plus interest, which Roseark said they have yet to collect.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Updates Sex Offender Profile After Moving Into New $20 Million Mansion
- Blogger Fights Nicki Minaj’s Lawsuit Over Drug Accusations, 'Vile' Comments About Her Children
- Nicki Minaj Accused Of Throwing Her Shoe At Man Suing Over Alleged Backstage Assault By Her Husband
A source close to the rapper cast doubt on those claims to TMZ, alleging that everything was returned on time.
"We have not been presented with any evidence that any of the jewelry at issue was damaged by Nicki," her attorney, Jordan Siev, said in a statement. "This lawsuit appears to be nothing more than an ordinary insurance claim by the jeweler designed to generate publicity for itself and extract a payment to which it is not entitled. We will defend the lawsuit vigorously."
It appears Nelson rented out a number of gold and silver items, including hoops of different shapes and styles as well as stud earrings.
Nicki previously revealed that she enjoys putting her own flair on fashion, having told V Magazine about her style, "They know that ultimately I'm gonna do what I'm gonna do."
She added, "I'm an entertainer, I like to make people laugh. Some will hate it and some will love it, but all will remember it. And that's what I want: to be remembered."