Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Updates Sex Offender Profile After Moving Into New $20 Million Mansion
Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty’s sex offender profile has been updated after he moved into the musician’s massive new mansion, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to California Megan’s Law website, 45-year-old Petty’s address is now listed as Minaj’s $20 million pad in Calabasas, California.
The Pound the Alarm rapper purchased an 8-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 11,820 sq. ft. abode in December 2022. Petty’s profile had listed Minaj’s old address for months but now includes his new residence.
Petty also posed for a new photo that is included on his profile.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Petty was ordered to register as a sex offender stemming from a criminal case in the ‘90s.
As part of the case, Petty was accused of first-degree rape of a woman named Jennifer Hough. Minaj’s husband hashed out a plea deal and the charge was reduced to attempted rape. He served 4 years in prison.
In 2021, Hough sued Minaj and Petty accusing them of harassing her in an attempt to have her recant her accusations. She said the entertainer’s team offered her $500k at one point.
Hough said she declined the offer and stood by her story. Following her turning it down, she claimed to have “suffered an onslaught of harassing calls and unsolicited visits.”
Earlier this year, all claims against Minaj were voluntarily dismissed by Hough. Sources claimed there was no financial settlement reached between the parties.
Hough’s lawsuit against Petty is still ongoing. Following Minaj's dismissal, the musician’s lawyer alleged the accuser used the lawsuit as a shakedown attempt.
Her lawyer said, "In my view, your conduct in pursuing this case against Nicki represents the worst of our legal system: bottom-feeding lawyers who pursue frivolous actions against a celebrity assuming that they will be paid off if they throw enough dirt."
He added, "You forced my client to spend over $300,000 in fees to defend a case which even my labradoodle, Gracie, could see was frivolous on both the facts and the law."