Queens Of Mean! Hollywood 'Meanest' Female Celebs Ranked

In an expose, it was revealed that CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell, who is based in Washington, D.C., did not go to Ukraine while other major nightly news stars — David Muir, Lester Holt, and Anderson Cooper — did.

Additionally, the journalist demanded dress rehearsals and flaunted her expensive clothing. Those who were on set with her call it "The Devil Wears Prada routine."

“Norah’s contract is up in May. The chance of it being renewed with her terrible ratings and terrible attitude is almost zero. Getting them to say something on the record has to make Norah feel better now, but this is a case where she might have won the battle but lost the war," an insider said.