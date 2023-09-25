Jamie Foxx's Friends Fear He's Rushing Into Marriage With Girlfriend After Being Reminded of 'His Own Mortality' Following Health Crisis
Infatuated Jamie Foxx has fallen hard for girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp but friends feared the lifelong bachelor was moving too fast, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders said Foxx was ready to buy a ring and take the marriage leap with Huckstepp, though close pals were concerned the actor was making a huge mistake.
After Foxx suffered a mysterious health crisis earlier this year, sources said the incident shifted the actor's view on "his own mortality" — and has apparently made him come around to idea of marriage.
"Nearly dying has really woken him up to his own mortality," the insider told the National Enquirer. "Now he's very aware it could all end in an instant."
Foxx was hospitalized in April while filming in Atlanta, Georgia. After spending weeks in intensive care, the Ray star continued rehabilitation care at a Chicago-based center.
While Foxx's family said the health scare was due to a "medical complication," suspicion was raised that Foxx had actually suffered a stroke.
After the actor's miraculous recovery, friends were worried he was spooked over the health crisis — and only wanted to settle down with Huckstepp because she's his current partner.
"He's started saying he wants to settle down. It's freaking out everyone in his life," the insider continued. "They're worried he's going to marry Alyce just because she's the one he happens to be with now."
The Django Unchained star recently took his much younger sweetheart on a romantic getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico — and sources alleged that Huckstepp was the mystery blonde Foxx was spotted with in Cannes last May.
Foxx hearing wedding bells while dating Huckstepp was departure from his usual dating habits. While Foxx dated actress Katie Holmes for six years, his resistance to marriage was said to play a part in the pair's 2019 split.
"Now he's gung-ho about making Alyce his wife and people think he's being impetuous," the insider added.
The source's comments echoed remarks made by other close friends of the actor, who claimed he "hasn't seemed" like himself since his medical scare.
Friends rushed to defend Foxx after he made an unusual post on Instagram in which the actor wrote, "They killed this dude name Jesus ... what do you think they'll do to you???!"
The out of character comment led to accusations of antisemitism, as it appeared to endorse an increasingly concerning belief that Jews were responsible for killing Jesus, who was actually crucified by the Romans.
"Jamie nearly died and hasn't seemed himself ever since," a close pal said after Foxx received backlash online. "He seems like a different guy since he got out of the hospital — and this is the worst example yet."