'Too Much Too Soon': Jamie Foxx's Drastic Weight Loss Sparks Fears After Weeks-Long Mysterious Hospitalization

Foxx noted he waited to gather his strength before addressing rumors about his well-being, adding that he was eager to set the record straight.

"By being quiet, sometimes things get out of hand. ... Some people said I was blind, but as you can see the eyes are working, the eyes are working just fine. Said I was paralyzed, I'm not paralyzed, but I did go through — I went to hell and back," Foxx continued, adding that his "road to recovery had some potholes as well."

"But I'm coming back, and I'm able to work, so I want to thank people who let me work," the singer went on. "I just want to say that I love everybody and I love all the love that I got."

