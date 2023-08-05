'Too Much Too Soon': Jamie Foxx's Drastic Weight Loss Sparks Fears After Weeks-Long Mysterious Hospitalization
Jamie Foxx's drastically slimmer physique since emerging from the hospital has sparked concerns amongst loved ones, sources close to the Oscar winner said.
The Django Unchained actor, 55, is eager to get back to work in full capacity now that he's been recovering, but pals are urging him to slow down and take more time to heal.
As we previously reported, Foxx was rushed to the hospital for a medical emergency in April and did not disclose his condition, which RadarOnline.com learned was more dire than insiders let on.
The Project Power star recently looked healthy and mobile after spending weeks at a Chicago rehab facility. "They teach people how to walk again at this particular clinic," the source shared.
"Jamie would not be at this clinic if he was not impaired in some way as a result of whatever happened to him. But fans should rest assured: Jamie is in the best of care at this type of clinic," added the tipster.
On July 21, Foxx returned to social media with a video of himself appearing much leaner in the wake of his health scare.
"I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through," he said in the video. "I know a lot of people were waiting, you know, wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me ... with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."
Foxx noted he waited to gather his strength before addressing rumors about his well-being, adding that he was eager to set the record straight.
"By being quiet, sometimes things get out of hand. ... Some people said I was blind, but as you can see the eyes are working, the eyes are working just fine. Said I was paralyzed, I'm not paralyzed, but I did go through — I went to hell and back," Foxx continued, adding that his "road to recovery had some potholes as well."
"But I'm coming back, and I'm able to work, so I want to thank people who let me work," the singer went on. "I just want to say that I love everybody and I love all the love that I got."
Sources told the National Enquirer that word on the street was that Foxx was "at death's door, but doctors did a great job" and "brought him back to life."
Foxx has started attending daily meetings about his outstanding projects. "He's got a jam-packed schedule lined up for the remainder of the summer," one source said. "It's all being fit in around his physiotherapy and the regular medical checkups he needs to make sure he's staying on track."
However, some of his closest pals are worried he's doing "way too much, too soon."
"He's thin and seems weak, and it's obvious when you hear him speak that a lot of things still aren't right. But in his mind, the worst is over, and life is for living and working, period."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Foxx for comment.