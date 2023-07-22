Jamie Foxx's Confession: Superstar Admits He 'Went to Hell and Back to SURVIVE,' But is Silent on What Happened to Send Him Into Months-long Rehabilitation

Foxx took to Instagram to share a more than three-minute video where he told his 17 million followers, "First of all, I wanna say thank you to everybody that's prayed, man, and sent me messages ... I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back."

The Academy Award-winning actor didn't reveal too many details about the cause of his health scare in Friday's video, but the 55-year-old did claim that he "went through something" he thought he would never have to go through.

"I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that man," he continued. "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through."