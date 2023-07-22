Jamie Foxx's Confession: Superstar Admits He 'Went to Hell and Back to SURVIVE,' But is Silent on What Happened to Send Him Into Months-long Rehabilitation
On Friday, July 21, for the first time since his hospitalization, Django Unchained actor Jamie Foxx spoke out about his health scare back in April, as well as his road to recovery, claiming that he "went to hell and back" RadarOnline.com has learned.
Foxx took to Instagram to share a more than three-minute video where he told his 17 million followers, "First of all, I wanna say thank you to everybody that's prayed, man, and sent me messages ... I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back."
The Academy Award-winning actor didn't reveal too many details about the cause of his health scare in Friday's video, but the 55-year-old did claim that he "went through something" he thought he would never have to go through.
"I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that man," he continued. "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through."
The Project Power actor went on to share his love and appreciation for his younger sister, Deidra Dixon, and daughter, Corinne Foxx, thanking them for their support throughout his recovery, saying they "saved my life."
"To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I'm able to leave you this video," he added. "I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y'all know they kept it airtight, they didn't let nothing out, they protected me, and that's what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these."
Foxx also shut down rumors that he was "blind" or "paralyzed."
"As you can see, the eyes are working, the eyes are working just fine," he said. "I'm not paralyzed, but … I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back, and I'm able to work."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Famed boxer Mike Tyson told the hosts of the PBD Podcast, "He/s not feeling well. They said a stroke."
When asked why Foxx's family has yet to release any information on the actor, Tyson said, "If we don't know about it by now, they don't want us to know."
Foxx reportedly got back in front of the camera four months after his mysterious medical emergency while working on a new movie in Atlanta, Georgia. After weeks in the hospital and a transfer to a Chicago-based rehab facility, the actor teased his fans that "big things" were on the way.
