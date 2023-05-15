Jamie Foxx Checks Into Chicago Physical Rehab Facility With Family By His Side After Mysterious Health Scare

After a mysterious health scare left him hospitalized for weeks, actor Jamie Foxx has checked into a top-notch physical rehabilitation center in Chicago with his family by his side for support, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On April 11, Foxx, 55, was rushed to an Atlanta hospital, where the Django Unchained actor remained under medical care for weeks as his health wavered.

Last week his daughter Corinne slammed media coverage of her father's health crisis — and insisted that he was on the road to recovery.