Jamie Foxx Checks Into Chicago Physical Rehab Facility With Family By His Side After Mysterious Health Scare
After a mysterious health scare left him hospitalized for weeks, actor Jamie Foxx has checked into a top-notch physical rehabilitation center in Chicago with his family by his side for support, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On April 11, Foxx, 55, was rushed to an Atlanta hospital, where the Django Unchained actor remained under medical care for weeks as his health wavered.
Last week his daughter Corinne slammed media coverage of her father's health crisis — and insisted that he was on the road to recovery.
Over the weekend, Foxx's daughters Corinne and Anelise, as well as Anelise's mom, Kristin Grannis, were all spotted in Chicago.
While Foxx's team has kept a tight lip on why the actor was hospitalized in the first place, an insider told TMZ that he arrived at the physical rehab facility in late April after he was released from the Atlanta hospital.
The source revealed that Foxx was "recovering well" at the Chicago facility, which was also supported by Corinne's update on social media, where she shared that her dad was "recuperating" and even felt well enough to play Pickleball last week.
Foxx's daughters appeared to be handling the rollercoaster of emotions inflicted over the last month relatively well, which could be a positive sign that the Academy Award-winning actor is doing much better.
Anelise was seen carrying around a guitar and her mother was spotted leaving the facility with a Mother's Day balloon. Based on the sightings, it appeared that the family continued to celebrate despite their current circumstances.
During one of the final visits of the weekend, Corinne's boyfriend joined the family and appeared to provide his girlfriend with much-needed comfort. Corinne was seen laughing with her loved ones with a smile on her face.
While much remained unknown about Foxx's condition, the physical rehabilitation center was said to specialize in stroke recovery, spinal cord injury, cancer, and traumatic brain injury rehabilitation.