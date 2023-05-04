Jamie Foxx's Team Calls in Neurologist To Assess Actor's Mysterious 'Medical Complication': Sources
Jamie Foxx’s team allegedly called in a neurologist this week to assess the actor’s mysterious “medical complication,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come three weeks after Foxx was hospitalized in April, insiders close to the 55-year-old actor revealed his team continues to take the situation “very seriously.”
Sources close to Foxx also revealed a “top neurologist” was allegedly flown in this week to further assess the Django Unchained actor’s “medical complication.”
“While it’s still unclear why exactly the 55-year-old actor was hospitalized, our insiders say that Jamie’s team is taking the situation very seriously,” theJasmineBrand reported on Wednesday.
“Sources close to the actor allegedly say that a top-ranked neurologist is flying into Atlanta to assess Jamie and help him along his recovery journey,” the outlet added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Foxx’s family first announced the Baby Driver was hospitalized in mid-April after he suffered a still-undisclosed “medical complication.”
“From the Foxx Family: We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” his family announced on April 12.
“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” the actor’s family added.
Although Foxx was said to be “doing a lot better” and “communicating” shortly after his mysterious medical emergency, he remains in the hospital more than 20 days after the health scare.
Foxx also took to social media this week to break his silence for the first time since being hospitalized three weeks ago.
"Appreciate all the love!!!” he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “Feeling blessed."
"Appreciate ya my boy [Nick Cannon],” Foxx added. “See u all soon."
As this outlet reported, Cannon was picked to temporarily replace Foxx as host of the long-running game show Beat Shazam this week. Cannon reportedly started filming for the game show on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the movie Foxx was shooting with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close just prior to his medical emergency – Back in Action – has reportedly been thrown into chaos in the Oscar winner’s absence.
The film reportedly only had eight more days of shooting when Foxx was suddenly rushed to the hospital on April 11.