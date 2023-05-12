Jamie Foxx Out of Hospital: Daughter Gives Update on His Health Weeks After Scary Medical Emergency
Jamie Foxx's daughter broke her silence on her father's health status after a medical emergency sent him to the hospital weeks ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On April 11, Foxx collapsed and was sent to an Atlanta medical facility, where he received around-the-clock care. While mystery surrounded the actor's hospitalization, Corinne Fox took to Instagram to set the record straight on her father's recovery.
Since he was initially taken to the hospital, Foxx's inner circle and fans held out hope for a quick recovery.
After the actor remained hospitalized for an extended period of time, sources told RadarOnline.com that Foxx was "improving, while doctors try to get to the bottom of his problems — but he wouldn’t be in a hospital this long if he was anything close to OK."
Sources swirled this week that he was still hospitalized as fans voiced their concern.
In an Instagram story post, Corinne addressed the public's suspicions, revealing her dad is doing much better.
Corinne began her post by stating that it was an "update from the family."
"Sad to see how the media runs wild," Foxx's daughter wrote in the post. "My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating."
"In fact, he was playing pickeball yesterday!" Corinne continued. "Thanks for everyone's prayers and support."
At the end of her family update, Corinne teased followers with an "exciting" work announcement.
"We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!" Corinne added at the bottom of her post.
The teaser certainly left fans wondering, given a top-notch Neurologist was flown in to assess Foxx while he was hospitalized.
At the time of his medical issue, Foxx hosted the long-running game show Beat Shazam, where he also serves as an executive producer.
Unable to serve as the game show's host while under medical supervision, Nick Cannon was selected to replace Foxx for the gig.
Just days before he suffered the health scare, Foxx and Netflix co-star Cameron Diaz allegedly did not see eye-to-eye while filming for their new movie.
With the stand-ins filled in for the actor as he recovered, it was unclear if the "exciting" work announcement is related to the Netflix movie.