Jamie Foxx Is 'Awake & Alert' 10 Days Into Hospital Stay Following His Mysterious Medical Emergency

As this outlet reported, Foxx was filming Back In Action with Cameron Diaz in Atlanta when he suffered a health complication on April 12. He was rushed to the hospital, where he has remained there ever since.

A source claimed the actor still has 8 scenes to film for the unfinished movie — however, fill-ins have been spotted in his place this past week, signifying production might be wrapping up on the Netflix film without its male lead.