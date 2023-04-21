Jamie Foxx Is 'Awake & Alert' 10 Days Into Hospital Stay Following His Mysterious Medical Emergency
Jamie Foxx's condition is steadily improving as the two-week mark of his hospitalization following a medical emergency draws near. RadarOnline.com has learned the Django Unchained actor is "awake and alert" as doctors are "still running tests" to discover what happened to him.
"He's OK, thank God," a source told PEOPLE on Friday. "He's still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he's awake and alert. They're keeping him under observation." Several insiders shared that Foxx has been making steady progress on his road to recovery — but RadarOnline.com is told that the doctors have not given Foxx the green light to go home yet.
As this outlet reported, Foxx was filming Back In Action with Cameron Diaz in Atlanta when he suffered a health complication on April 12. He was rushed to the hospital, where he has remained there ever since.
A source claimed the actor still has 8 scenes to film for the unfinished movie — however, fill-ins have been spotted in his place this past week, signifying production might be wrapping up on the Netflix film without its male lead.
Foxx looked healthy the day before his hospitalization. Photos captured the Oscar winner on the movie set, where he appeared in the zone — making his medical condition even more mysterious.
His daughter, actress Corinne Foxx, 29, broke the news of her father's condition on Instagram.
"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she shared on last Wednesday. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."
Corrine added, "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy at this time."
Foxx has yet to address his worried fans, who continue to send their well wishes the beloved actor's way.