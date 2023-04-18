Cameron Diaz Looks Tense On Set With Jamie Foxx Stand-Ins As She Films For The First Time Since Actor's Hospitalization
The show must go on — even without Jamie Foxx. Cameron Diaz appeared stressed as she prepared to film her first scene since Foxx's scary medical emergency and hospitalization. The 50-year-old actress was surrounded by her cast and crew but looked worried ahead of her comeback, filming for the first time with Foxx's stand-ins, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Diaz came out of retirement to join Foxx on the screen in the Netflix film, Back In Action. She was back on the Atlanta set Monday, wearing a black sweatshirt and joggers. Diaz looked tense as she listened to the crew's direction while nervously playing with her blonde undone locks.
Wearing a pair of pale pink glasses, The Mask actress went makeup free for the scene as one of Foxx's fill-ins rehearsed a fight scene just feet away.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Diaz was seen getting a comforting hug from her teenage costar, McKenna Roberts. The duo was photographed reading lines and discussing their script.
The two also embraced before shooting the scene without Foxx.
As RadarOnline.com reported, producers of the unfinished movie are scrambling to wrap up production as insiders shared that Foxx had a total of 8 scenes left to film before his expected hospitalization.
The star suffered a medical emergency last week. He remains under the care of doctors as they work around the clock for a diagnosis.
During his hospital stay, producers are replacing him with stand-ins; however, production sources revealed that filming is scheduled to wrap up this week. There is no answer on whether the director will scrap Foxx's remaining scenes or if writers have revised the script to work around the star of the film's absence.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Foxx's rep for comment.
As for the Django Unchained actor, we hear that he "is doing a lot better" and even joking with family members, who rushed to his side amid his health issues.
While details about Foxx's scary incident are scarce, sources familiar with the situation revealed, "He's communicating now, and that's good news."