Katie Holmes ‘Deeply Concerned’ About Ex-boyfriend Jamie Foxx as He Remains Hospitalized: Source
Jamie Foxx’s ex-girlfriend Katie Holmes has become “deeply concerned” about the actor following his hospitalization, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources, the actress, who dated the Collateral star on and off for nearly six years after first being spotted together in 2013, was taken aback by the news of Foxx’s serious health crisis.
A source revealed Holmes and Foxx had remained on good terms following an amicable split. “They spent a lot of time together, and she’ll always care about him,” said an insider.
Holmes and Foxx split in May 2019. The news didn’t break until months later when Foxx was spotted out clubbing with a mystery woman, which led to sources confirming the split.
Sources claimed Foxx and Holmes had tried hard to make their relationship work. Prior to the breakup, an insider claimed, “When they can spend time together, they do. When they’re busy and they can’t, they don’t. They are two adults who enjoy each other’s company and have for a long time.”
Another source added, “Katie and Jamie see each other as frequently as they can. They have known each other for years, and both turned out to be great parents, so they also have that in common. They are dedicated to their careers. Plus they give each other space.”
The relationship was a bit controversial due to Foxx having worked with Holmes’ ex-husband Tom Cruise.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Foxx remains hospitalized in Atlanta. He checked in on April 11 after suffering a terrifying medical crisis.
The actor had been shooting a film Back in Action, co-starring Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.
“Jamie suffered a serious medical episode and needed immediate attention,” the source said. “It was touch and go for days with him, and he had to be revived — he is very lucky to be alive!”
“He’s very lucky he got the treatment he did,” added an insider.
Jamie’s daughter Corrine, 29, broke the news to fans writing on social media, “Luckily due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.” Earlier this week, it was revealed Foxx is “awake” and “alert” after the scary incident.