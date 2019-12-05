Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Katie’s Curse! Holmes Left Behind As Jamie Foxx And Her Other Exes Move On The actress is ‘starting to lose hope’ she’ll ever find true love, source claims.

Katie Holmes is reeling now that her ex Jamie Foxx seems to have moved on – and on and on! – with ease, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“(Katie’s) starting to lose hope at this point that she’ll ever find a good guy to settle down with,” an insider told Radar.

As Radar previously reported, the Ray star seems to be making up for lost time since he and Holmes split up in August.

First, Foxx, 51, got cozy with much younger singer and protégé Sela Vave, who is only 19, despite initial reports claiming she is 21.

The pair’s shocking age gap didn’t stop Foxx from welcoming Vave into his Los Angeles home after they were spotted leaving a nightclub together last month. And the budding singer has credited her older mentor multiple times on her social media accounts for giving her a start in the music industry.

In mid-November, rumors spread that Foxx was getting cozy with actress Kate Beckinsale, after the two were spotted together at the Golden Globe Ambassador launch party. But the Underworld actress took to social media to quickly squash the whispers.

“I would like to point out that standing next to someone does not mean I am dating them,” she posted on an Instagram story. “Currently in line at the dry cleaners and if that’s true I’ve got a hell of a problem.”

More recently, Foxx was linked to 26-year-old model and waitress Dana Caprio, but their fling quickly cooled.

Even ex-husband Tom Cruise has put Holmes in his rear-view mirror, focusing instead on his new multi-million dollar penthouse near the Church of Scientology headquarters in Clearwater, Florida.

“Ever since Katie can remember it’s been one disappointment after another,” the source told Radar. “And now she’s sitting back watching all these guys she once loved either move on to their new lives, or act like total womanizing douchebags.”

As for Holmes, she’s moving on in a different way: by putting her Calabasas mansion up for sale.

The Dawson’s Creek alum is asking for $4.625 million for the 6,200-square-foot property and half-acre estate, features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and is located uncomfortably close to Foxx’s multi-million-dollar home.

“She’s got so much going for her but for one reason or other it always seems to end in tears after she falls in love,” the source noted. “It’s like she’s totally cursed.”