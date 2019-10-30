Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sorry, Katie! Jamie Foxx Dating Sexy Model Dana Caprio, 26 Actor has been romancing brunette 'for months' after split from Holmes.

Jamie Foxx is secretly dating a 26-year-old who has already been introduced to his famous pals, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

The actor, 51, stepped out with a mystery companion on Tuesday evening after a date at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, and Radar can reveal his stunning new girl is model and waitress Dana Caprio.

Foxx, who split from Katie Holmes after a six-year on/off relationship in May, began liking Caprios’s revealing Instagram pictures in July. The new pair met through mutual friends, a source told Radar.

Despite being notoriously private about his dating life, the singer shared a clip of him and Caprio with a group of friends before heading to a Halloween party at Poppy nightclub earlier this week.

The pair can be seeing laughing and joking as they get a ride to the club where Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes performed alongside Foxx.

“Jamie has been a big fan of Dana for months and they’ve been spending a lot of time together recently,” a source spilled. “He’s not one for PDA but he’s made it known that he’s very into her and she’s been showing him off online.”

“She’s signed to Wilhelmina Models in New York and works as a fitness model and studio coordinator at a boxing gym when she’s not waiting tables.”

Caprio shared a number of clips of Foxx earlier this week as the pair partied up a storm, and she’s one of few people he follows on Instagram.

The star, who was last linked to his protege Sela Vave, has liked almost all Caprio’s bikini and fitness shots in the past four months, which are accompanied by provocative captions, one showing her dripping wet on a lounge as she lifts her butt toward the camera.

In another sexy photo, she gazes seductively in a bikini while relaxing on a towel that reads: “I’m a glass of good whiskey with your name on it, looking for your lips and your fingerprints.”