Jamie Foxx Throws Wild Star-Studded Party In His Mansion After Katie Holmes Split Actor's ‘making the most of being single’ & ‘acts like he’s in his 20s,’ source says.

Jamie Foxx is living the single life and partying hard after his split from Katie Holmes.

Last week, the actor hosted a wild bash in his mega mansion, and invited a star-studded crowd complete with beautiful young women.

In a shocking clip from the night shared on Instagram by hip hop artist pal J Young MDK, Foxx, 51, is seen dancing and singing while holding a boozy drink.

“Catch a baby, catch a baby, catch a baby! Catch this baby in your belly” he sings as friends laugh.

Ever since his separation from Holmes, 40, this August, the funnyman has barely been alone in his 10-bedroom Hidden Valley home. Despite the fact that he was in a relationship with the Mad Money actress for about six years, RadarOnline.com sources say Foxx is far from broken hearted.

“Jamie has been really living it up and inviting everyone he knows to his mansion… musicians, L.A. party girls and young career women,” an insider said. “There are always a lot of hip hop stars hanging out in his private recording studio and pool room like Bow Wow, you never know who’s going to be there and things can get pretty wild.”

Neither he nor Holmes have spoken out about their split, which comes as no surprise to fans who know the two kept their years-long romance entirely private due to Holmes’ rocky divorce from Tom Cruise.

Since their breakup, Holmes has been spotted out and about in New York City looking happy and more stylish than ever! Foxx, meanwhile, has been hitting the party scene like never before.

“Jamie has been in great spirits since the split and never even mentions Katie, it seems he’s finally ready to move on, but at the moment he’s making the most of being single and having fun, he still acts like he’s in his 20s!” the source said.

Foxx has been spotted with friends at Delilah in West Hollywood various times and has also been caught getting cozy with 21-year-old singer Sela Vave. The aspiring artist has been spending a great deal of time in Foxx’s mansion, but he’s insisted they are nothing more than friends.

“I’m escorting her to my car, to put her in the car — my artist, who hangs out with my kids and is as young as my daughter,” he wrote after he was caught holding hands with Vave during a night out.

“Stop that s**t. I embrace all the artists [who] come here. That’s our artist. She’s been brought into the family, she works hard, and she’s a beautiful singer,” he told his haters.

Holmes, however, doesn’t buy his excuses and is furious Foxx is flaunting the hot young singer after their split.

“They had an agreement to play fair and not embarrass the other by stepping out with anyone else in public — but Jamie’s done exactly that and she’s livid,” a source told Radar. “They had an open arrangement provided he never rubbed her face in it, which of course he’s done over and over again.”