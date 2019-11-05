Katie Holmes Talks About Raising Daughter Suri On Her Own

Tom Who? Katie Holmes Tells All About Raising Daughter Suri On Her Own: ‘I Was Happy’

Tom Who? Katie Holmes Tells All About Raising Daughter Suri On Her Own: ‘I Was Happy’

Tom Who? Katie Holmes Tells All About Raising Daughter Suri On Her Own: ‘I Was Happy’ Actress refuses to mention ex-husband Cruise amid years-long estrangement.

Katie Holmes is finally opening a window into her mystifying life.

In an interview with ELLE, the film star and director spoke about motherhood — all while deflecting the topic of her daughter’s father, Scientologist ex-husband Tom Cruise.

“I was happy to become a mum in my twenties,” Katie, 40, said of welcoming Suri Cruise with Tom when she was 27.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Katie has been raising Suri, 13, on her own since her 2012 split, after which Tom, 57, stopped visiting his daughter.

“It’s been nice that our ages fit… how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together,” Katie continued.

Though neither Katie nor Tom have publicly addressed his broken relationship with his daughter, a source recently told Radar that Tom is allowed to see Suri 10 days a month — he just chooses not to.

Former Scientologist Sam Domingo said the Mission Impossible actor doesn’t even think Suri is truly his daughter, as he’s been taught to believe children are just thetans in small bodies.

In her talk with ELLE, Katie refused to get into the drama, and instead talked about how happy she is in her career and with her little family.

As Radar readers know, the mom of one recently broke things off with comedian Jamie Foxx after nearly six years of dating.

Speaking of the home she shares with her lookalike daughter, Katie said: “It’s really homey. I have a lot of pictures. I like vintage art from flea markets. Because we’re in New York, I want our apartment to be very cozy and soft – the city around us is so intense and hard. So that’s our style. And a lot of colors.”

Though she declined to give many more details about life with her child, she admitted she’s concerned about how Suri will grow up in such a dangerous time.

“Of course I’m worried,” Katie said. “There is so much bad news and hate and things that don’t make sense… The atmosphere around the world is… terrifying.”

The actress, who directed All We Had a few years ago, is now working on directing her second film.

“I’m excited to continue. It’s interesting to be 40, though, because when you’re young, you think, ‘I’m never going to be 40!’ And then the day comes and it’s like, this is OK. I’m still doing everything I’ve always done. I feel happy with where my career is and I’m excited for the projects that I have coming up to come to fruition,” she said.