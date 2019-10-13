Tom Cruise And Scientologist Son Connor Make Rare Public Appearance Together In London Scientologist duo hang out and young man shows off his grown up suit look!

Tom Cruise and his son Connor were spotted in London yesterday during a rare public outing together. On Saturday, October 12, photographers went wild as the actor, 57, and Connor, 24, walked to a helicopter. Aviation enthusiast Tom appeared to be showing his boy about the workings of the helicopter, according to PEOPLE. The star had learned to fly one for Mission: Impossible.

The father and son appeared to be having a great time. Both men looked casual in jeans and friendly A Lister Tom waved to onlookers. Also on Saturday, Connor posted a mirror selfie on his Instagram account, showing himself looking dapper and very grown up in a suit and black Gucci loafers. It’s unclear where Connor was going in his fancy duds as he didn’t write a caption for the picture. As RadarOnline.com readers know, Connor was adopted by Tom and his former wife Nicole Kidman, 52.

The couple also adopted daughter Isabella, now 26. Tom is also the dad of Suri, 13, his daughter by another ex-wife, Katie Holmes, 40. Kidman recently said that the two children she adopted with Cruise chose Scientology over her, according to The Sun on Sunday.

But the actress is trying to mend the rift with Connor and Isabella, she noted in the interview. The Goldfinch star has admitted that she grew apart from her son and daughter after they followed their dad into the controversial Church of Scientology. Kidman said, “They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love.” Rumor had it that Kidman was banned from Connor’s wedding to fiancée Silvia, leader of the Italian branch of the Scientology church.

Connor’s sister Isabella has become a so-called poster girl for the Church, appearing in an ad and saying it had “saved her life.” As for Connor, he reportedly has lived in The Sandcastle, a luxury Clearwater, Florida compound owned by Scientology. But Radar exclusively learned that Tom’s son recently moved out of the Scientology-owned residential building and into his own that has no ties to the church.

Eyewitness Clay Irwin, who is a resident of Clearwater, Florida, told Radar that Connor left the “Tower of Tom” and moved across the street to a fancy building known as the Apex 1100. The move seemed sudden, according to Irwin. Connor once worked as a DJ but now competes in deep sea fishing and has “lots of friends,” a PEOPLE source said.

Radar learned, however, that an ex-Church member claimed Connor is being groomed as a Scientology “golden boy.” In a recent interview, it seemed Kidman didn’t even know where Connor was living.

But it’s clear that Tom and his son are close and they spent a fun weekend together!