Bombshell: Jamie Foxx Left ‘Paralyzed and Blind’ From BLOOD CLOT IN THE BRAIN Suffered After Covid Vaccine, Veteran Journalist A.J. Benza Claims
Jamie Foxx suffered a blood clot in his brain leaving him partially paralyzed and blind, it has been sensationally claimed.
In a dramatic turn of events surrounding the megastar’s mysterious illness, veteran Hollywood journalist A.J. Benza revealed that a supposed well-placed source told him Foxx, 55, suffered the serious medical episode after being pressured into getting a COVID vaccine.
“Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot. He did not want the shot, but the movie he was on, he was pressured to get it,” said the podcaster, a former New York Daily News columnist and host of the E! series "Mysteries and Scandals."
“The blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind.”
Benza insisted his source is “someone in the room” connected to Foxx’s treatment.
RadarOnline.com has not been able to independently verify Benza’s reporting. A spokesperson for Foxx has not yet responded to our request for comment.
Foxx was hospitalized in Atlanta after suffering a "medical complication" on April 11. His official medical condition has not been disclosed.
As we previously reported, Foxx suffered the setback while working on his latest movie, "Back in Action," alongside his co-star Cameron Diaz. Production has continued on the film with a body double instead of Foxx.
While Foxx's friend, Charles E. Alston, known as Charlie Mack, asked for prayers for the "Django Unchained" actor on social media, his family insisted the star was “already on his way to recovery” due to “quick action and great care.”
Sources previously told RadarOnline.com Foxx’s loved ones had been "preparing for the worst” following his hospitalization.
“Jamie’s people are saying he’s doing OK and improving, while doctors try to get to the bottom of his problems — but he wouldn’t be in a hospital this long if he was anything close to OK,” said a source.
In response, his daughter Corinne took to social media and declared: “Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.”
“In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!” she added. “Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”
Benza rubbished the family statement claiming the actor was playing pickleball, labeling it “all lies” and “baloney.”
“I am thinking, ‘Is that why he blew up on the set a week before this medical emergency happened?’ questioned Benza during an interview with Dr. Drew Pinsky in the latter’s online show, Ask Dr. Drew.
Benza added, “Is that why he fired three or four people because he had had it with these mandates?
“If you read into what they were saying early on, ‘He is communicating with us.’ That doesn’t mean talking. That could be anything. Writing. Sign language. I know those little code words.
“Then you tell me your father is playing pickleball, give me a break. There is a great shroud of secrecy around Jamie Foxx.”
Dr. Drew, a practicing physician, added: “Blood in the brain is a cerebral bleed. It is not a stroke. A stroke is a blood clot in an artery to the brain that cuts off the blood supply to the brain and the brain dies.
“It has been widely known that he had a stroke, right? They have said stroke many times.
“To say it is a blood clot in the brain, it is a stroke. It is a blood clot in an artery that cuts off the supply … that part of the brain is dead.
“It has very serious consequences. It depends on which artery and what the anatomy of that artery is to what parts of the brain and what not.”
