Jamie Foxx Remains in Chicago Rehab Facility After Suffering Shocking Health Scare
Jamie Foxx is still checked into a Chicago-based physical rehabilitation clinic after suffering a mysterious health scare that left him hospitalized back in April, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Ray actor was released from an Atlanta hospital last month and is believed to have arrived at the rehab center in late April, where he has since received multiple visits from family and friends.
This past weekend, the singer's oldest daughter, Corinne, 29, and his close friend, Dave Brown, were both seen outside of the medical facility either on their way to or from seeing the 55-year-old, according to photographs obtained by TMZ.
As Radar previously reported, Corinne first broke the news that her father had "experienced a medical complication" in mid April, adding that, "due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."
Despite assuring fans that he was doing well, following the scare, Radar learned the Spiderman: No Way Home actor's medical team reportedly called in a "top neurologist" to asses him and friends were left "hoping for the best" but still "preparing for the worst."
"Jamie’s people are saying he’s doing OK and improving, while doctors try to get to the bottom of his problems — but he wouldn’t be in a hospital this long if he was anything close to OK," a source spilled at the time.
Although the nature of Jamie's health scare is still completely unclear, the rehab that he is at treats a wide variety of physical conditions, from cancer to severe spinal injuries.
However, Corinne attempted to set the record straight on his allegedly spiraling health in an "update from the family" shared to her Instagram Stories in mid May.
"Sad to see how the media runs wild," she wrote at the time. "My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"
Amid the troubling health emergencies, there was good news for the Foxx family. On May 15, Jamie and Corinne announced they are both set to return to television with a brand new music-based game show.
"We are thrilled to be developing ‘We Are Family’ with Jeff Apploff and our friends at Fox Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of 'Beat Shazam,'" the father-daughter duo said in a joint statement. "We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.