Jamie Foxx Remains in Chicago Rehab Facility After Suffering Shocking Health Scare

Despite assuring fans that he was doing well, following the scare, Radar learned the Spiderman: No Way Home actor's medical team reportedly called in a "top neurologist" to asses him and friends were left "hoping for the best" but still "preparing for the worst."

"Jamie’s people are saying he’s doing OK and improving, while doctors try to get to the bottom of his problems — but he wouldn’t be in a hospital this long if he was anything close to OK," a source spilled at the time.

Although the nature of Jamie's health scare is still completely unclear, the rehab that he is at treats a wide variety of physical conditions, from cancer to severe spinal injuries.