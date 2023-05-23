Jamie Foxx Suffered a Stroke That Led to His 3-week Hospitalization, Mike Tyson Claims
Famed boxer Mike Tyson says Jamie Foxx’s mystery illness that led him to be hospitalized for weeks was a stroke, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tyson dropped the bombshell on the PBD Podcast on May 16. He told the hosts “He’s not feeling well. They said a stroke.”
When asked why Foxx’s family has yet to release any information on the actor, Tyson said, “If we don’t know about it by now, they don’t want us to know.”
Foxx was set to play Tyson in an upcoming biopic series but the movie is up in the air at the moment.
“Well, it was a possibility. I don’t know what’s going to happen now. But, you know, it’s a strong possibility,” Tyson said. “Because, you know, Jamie’s closer to my age, so in order to do him, they were going to do what they did with [the movie] ‘Benjamin Button.’ They were going to make him look younger.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Foxx is currently being treated at a Chicago rehab center that specializes in stroke recovery and spinal cord injury rehab.
Foxx has been at the facility since late April after he checked out of the Georgia hospital he was at for 3-weeks. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources revealed the family was praying hard for a full recovery.
The situation started on April 12 when Foxx’s daughter Corrine posted, “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”
She added, “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”
For the past couple of weeks, Corrine has been spotted outside the rehab center with her sister and other family members. Foxx has yet to be seen since he was rushed to the hospital in April.