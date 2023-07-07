Jamie Foxx Pal Now Insists ‘He’s All Good’ Despite Previously Being Ignored — as Concern Grows for Megastar Who Hasn’t Been Seen in Public for 88 Days
John Boyega gave a health update on his pal Jamie Foxx, revealing the ailing actor is "all good" three months after his mysterious medical emergency despite the 55-year-old not being seen in 88 days, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Boyega, 31, addressed Foxx's condition ahead of the weekend. He claimed he recently spoke to his They Cloned Tyrone costar, adding Jamie's doing just fine — a different tale than what sources told this outlet weeks ago.
"Yeah. He’s all good. He’s all good,” Boyega told Entertainment Tonight Canada. “So we’re just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to. You know, privacy and all.”
We reached out to Foxx's rep for comment.
The 55-year-old Oscar winner was rushed to an Atlanta hospital for a medical emergency in April, but RadarOnline.com learned his condition was more dire than his family let on.
Foxx remained in the hospital for weeks and later moved to a rehab facility in Chicago specializing in stroke, brain injury, and spinal cord injuries.
Last month, sources told RadarOnline.com that Foxx was undergoing intense physiotherapy to learn "how to walk again." Insiders with direct knowledge revealed the actor had mobility struggles after suffering the medical condition while in Atlanta filming Netflix’s Back in Action with Cameron Diaz.
- Jamie Foxx Drama: Ex Katie Holmes 'In The Dark' Over Medical 'Complication', 'Worried Sick' as Her Calls Go Unanswered
- 'Completely Inaccurate': Jamie Foxx's Rep Shoots Down Rumors He's 'Paralyzed and Blind' From Covid Vaccine
- Jamie Foxx Being Taught ‘How to Walk Again’ at Chicago Physical Rehab Facility After Mysterious Health Crisis
“The clinic specializes in physical therapy programs to treat injuries or a physical condition that limits or prohibits the ability to walk or walk correctly," our source shared.
“They teach people how to walk again at this particular clinic," the insider continued, adding, “Jamie would not be at this clinic if he was not impaired in some way as a result of whatever happened to him. But fans should rest assured: Jamie is in the best of care at this type of clinic.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Foxx's family has been tight-lipped about the specifics of his medical issue; however, they blasted the rumors he suffered a blood clot in his brain that left him "partially paralyzed and blind" after being pressured to get a Covid-19 vaccine. Foxx's pal Mike Tyson claimed the star had suffered a stroke, causing the three-week hospitalization.