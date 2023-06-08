'Completely Inaccurate': Jamie Foxx's Rep Shoots Down Rumors He's 'Paralyzed and Blind' From Covid Vaccine
Jamie Foxx's representative set the record straight about rumors surrounding the actor's health following shocking claims from Hollywood journalist A.J. Benza, RadarOnline.com has learned, calling his remarks "completely inaccurate."
Benza, who worked as a columnist for the New York Daily News, alleged that he heard what caused Foxx's medical emergency during the May 31 episode of the Ask Dr. Drew podcast, claiming the star is allegedly suffering from several health complications after taking the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot. He did not want the shot, but the movie he was on, he was pressured to get it," Benza said, citing his source as "someone in the room" with knowledge on the matter.
As we previously reported, Foxx was hospitalized while working on his latest film, Back in Action, alongside his co-star Cameron Diaz, who came out of retirement to shoot the movie. Production continued to film the movie with a body double to fill in for Foxx.
RadarOnline.com previously learned that "Jamie's people are saying he's doing OK and improving, while doctors try to get to the bottom of his problems — but he wouldn't be in a hospital this long if he was anything close to OK," said an insider.
"The blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind," according to Benza, who had further questions about his health. "I am thinking, 'Is that why he blew up on the set a week before this medical emergency happened?' Is that why he fired three or four people because he had had it with these mandates?"
A spokesperson for Foxx finally cleared the air, telling NBC in an emailed statement that the claim is "completely inaccurate."
Fans were understandably concerned during Foxx's absence, especially as the rumors swirled.
Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk was among those who took to Twitter, writing, "Those of us who spoke against the mRNA shot were attacked in every imaginable way. I am infuriated a decent person like Jamie Foxx fell victim to Big Pharma because a movie set is still dumb enough to mandate their cash cow clot shot."
Foxx, for his part, broke his silence on social media in a statement on May 3.
He wrote, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."