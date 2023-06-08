'Completely Inaccurate': Jamie Foxx's Rep Shoots Down Rumors He's 'Paralyzed and Blind' From Covid Vaccine

RadarOnline.com previously learned that "Jamie's people are saying he's doing OK and improving, while doctors try to get to the bottom of his problems — but he wouldn't be in a hospital this long if he was anything close to OK," said an insider.

"The blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind," according to Benza, who had further questions about his health. "I am thinking, 'Is that why he blew up on the set a week before this medical emergency happened?' Is that why he fired three or four people because he had had it with these mandates?"