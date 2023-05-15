Jamie Foxx Heading Back to Work After Bizarre Health Battle and Hospitalization
Jamie Foxx is healthy enough to head back to work despite concerns over his recent medical emergency. RadarOnline.com has learned the 55-year-old actor will return to the TV screen for a new game show that he will host with his daughter, Corinne, 29.
This marks Jamie's first job since being hospitalized for a bizarre medical issue in April, with sources telling this outlet he was "lucky to be alive."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Foxx was replaced by Nick Cannon as the host of Beat Shazam during his recovery. His daughter, who was the program's DJ, was switched out for Kelly Osbourne.
Foxx's new unscripted music-guessing game show, We Are Family, was announced on Monday, just days after Corinne revealed her father was out of the hospital and teased they had big news coming soon.
“We are thrilled to be developing ‘We Are Family’ with Jeff Apploff and our friends at Fox Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of ‘Beat Shazam,’” Foxx and his daughter said in a joint statement. “We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.”
The show — which won't air until 2024 — will give 100 competitors the chance to win $100k by battling through rounds of gameplay. The network expressed its excitement about the Foxx family's new program.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Jamie Foxx Out of Hospital: Daughter Gives Update on His Health Weeks After Scary Medical Emergency
- Jamie Foxx’s Inner Circle ‘Hoping For The Best’ But ‘Preparing For The Worst’ As Actor Remains Hospitalized: Sources
- Jamie Foxx's Team Calls in Neurologist To Assess Actor's Mysterious 'Medical Complication': Sources
“Jamie and Corinne are important partners to the Fox Family,” said Allison Wallach, president of unscripted programming at Fox. “Their boundless energy and charming interplay with contestants are irresistible, which make them the perfect hosts of ‘We Are Family.’”
Wallach touted that the show will join the “fast-growing list of premium music-centric competition series” at Fox.
Foxx broke his silence for the first time since his April 11 hospitalization on May 3 to congratulate his Beat Shazam replacement, Cannon. Fans grew extremely concerned over the Django Unchained actor's condition with little updates and no information on his mysterious medical issue.
His daughter tried to do damage control last week by dispelling rumors her father was still in the hospital.
"My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," Corrine shared in her post. "In fact, he was playing pickeball yesterday!" she said while thanking everyone for their continued prayers and support.
Foxx was filming Cameron Diaz's comeback film Back In Action in Atlanta when he was rushed to the hospital for a health complication.
With eight unfinished scenes left to shoot, RadarOnline.com learned producers were scrambling to bring body doubles to film in his place.