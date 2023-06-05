Jamie Foxx Being Taught ‘How to Walk Again’ at Chicago Physical Rehab Facility After Mysterious Health Crisis
Jamie Foxx is undergoing intense physiotherapy to aid his recovery in an effort to get back on his feet full-time, RadarOnline.com has been exclusively told.
While mystery continues to shroud the true extent of the megastar’s health, 55-year-old Foxx has suffered mobility struggles after the April 11 incident in Atlanta, where he was filming Netflix’s Back in Action, a well-placed source said.
“Jamie is receiving treatment at one of the top physical rehabilitation centers in the country,” the insider told RadarOnline.com.
“The clinic specializes in physical therapy programs to treat injuries or a physical condition that limits or prohibits the ability to walk or walk correctly.”
“They teach people how to walk again at this particular clinic,” the source added.
“Jamie would not be at this clinic if he was not impaired in some way as a result of whatever happened to him. But fans should rest assured: Jamie is in the best of care at this type of clinic.”
The clinic — which RadarOnline.com has chosen not to disclose — specializes in stroke, brain injury, and spinal cord injuries.
Foxx’s family was last month spotted visiting the actor as he recovers from a still-disclosed medical issue that left him hospitalized for weeks.
- Bombshell: Jamie Foxx Left ‘Paralyzed and Blind’ From BLOOD CLOT IN THE BRAIN Suffered After Covid Vaccine, Veteran Journalist A.J. Benza Claims
- Jamie Foxx Suffered a Stroke That Led to His 3-week Hospitalization, Mike Tyson Claims
- Jamie Foxx Remains in Chicago Rehab Facility After Suffering Shocking Health Scare
As we previously reported, while the Foxx family has been tight-lipped about the specifics of his condition, a veteran Hollywood journalist claimed a blood clot in the actor’s brain left him partially paralyzed and blind.
Foxx suffered a serious medical episode after being pressured into getting a COVID vaccine, A.J. Benza told Dr. Drew Pinsky on his podcast.
“Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot. He did not want the shot, but the movie he was on, he was pressured to get it,” said Benza, a podcaster and former New York Daily News columnist.
“The blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind," he said.
A spokesperson for Foxx has not responded to our request for comment about Benza’s claims.
Both Benza and Dr. Drew were widely condemned for the online broadcast with some calling out the pair for peddling a “wild anti-vax” conspiracy about a link between COVID-19 vaccines or boosters and the risk of stroke.