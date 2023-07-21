Your tip
He's Back: Jamie Foxx Films First Project in Las Vegas Months After Scary Medical Emergency

Source: mega
Jul. 21 2023, Published 5:32 p.m. ET

Jamie Foxx is back on his feet and wasted no time jetting off to Las Vegas for work, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Foxx, 55, got back in front of the camera four months after he suffered a mysterious medical emergency while working on a new movie in Atlanta, Georgia. After weeks in the hospital and a transfer to a Chicago-based rehab facility, the actor teased his fans that "big things" were on the way.

Given his recent health scare, Foxx's vow quickly turned into a debate online, with many fans speculating his latest work was going to be Artificial Intelligence (AI) and not the real Foxx.

Source: mega

According to insiders familiar with Foxx's return, the Django Unchained star left Chicago for the Sin City to film a new commercial for BetMGM. The source said Foxx was at on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, where he shot on location at the Aria Resort and Casino per TMZ.

Foxx was said to have shown no signs of physical ailment and appeared to be in great shape.

Source: mega

Foxx was in familiar company for the commercial shoot, too. The actor's daughter Cassidy was there to share the milestone moment with him.

On Thursday, Cassidy shared a picture with Foxx. He looked sharp in a tailored black suit and tie.

"Yeah 4 of @BetMGM in the books," Cassidy's Instagram story caption read. "So proud of you always Dad."

Source: mega

Foxx also teased about his upcoming work online. He tagged BetMGM in his own photo and promised fans, "We got BIG things coming soon."

Cassidy has been by her dad's side since he was hospitalized in Atlanta. She emerged as an advocate for him in the media and issued statements to combat allegations of what actually happened.

Source: mega

Recent AI drama aside, from the looks of the commercial shoot, Foxx appeared to be back to normal and moving on from the health scare.

In addition to Cassidy's praise, hockey icon Wayne Gretzky, who worked with the actor on the BetMGM project, applauded Foxx after their meeting in Vegas.

Gretzky posted a photo with Foxx with the caption that echoed the actor's words: "one of the best nights of my life with the greatest person. Big things coming soon."

