He's Back: Jamie Foxx Films First Project in Las Vegas Months After Scary Medical Emergency

Jamie Foxx is back on his feet and wasted no time jetting off to Las Vegas for work, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Foxx, 55, got back in front of the camera four months after he suffered a mysterious medical emergency while working on a new movie in Atlanta, Georgia. After weeks in the hospital and a transfer to a Chicago-based rehab facility, the actor teased his fans that "big things" were on the way.

Given his recent health scare, Foxx's vow quickly turned into a debate online, with many fans speculating his latest work was going to be Artificial Intelligence (AI) and not the real Foxx.