Jamie Foxx Gives Health Update: Ailing Actor Says He 'Feels Good' After Weeks-Long Hospitalization for Mystery Illness

Source: Mega
By:

Jul. 11 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Jamie Foxx gave an update on his health after suffering a bizarre condition that left him hospitalized for weeks. The 55-year-old Oscar winner addressed his status on camera, marking the first time any of his fans have heard him speak since he was rushed to the hospital for a medical emergency in April, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Foxx wore a smile when helping a female fan reunite with her missing handbag in Chicago on Monday. Throwing up a hang loose sign at a cellphone camera, the Spider-Man actor said something along the lines of "there's your purse, baby" before jumping back into his SUV, closing the door, and driving away.

The footage included a caption revealing what Foxx said about his recovery following a high-profile health scare.

"Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie Foxx found it and brought it to her and he said he feels good y'all God is good," the fan wrote about the chance encounter.

Source: Quan Ellis/Instagram
Foxx looked healthy and mobile in the short clip after spending weeks at a Chicago rehab facility, where sources claimed he was being taught "how to walk again" after the mysterious health emergency.

While his family released little information about Foxx's health issue, RadarOnline.com learned his condition was more dire than they let on.

Source: Mega
The rehab facility in Chicago specializes in stroke, brain injury, and spinal cord injuries. Insiders with direct knowledge revealed the actor had mobility struggles after suffering the medical condition in Atlanta filming Netflix’s Back in Action with Cameron Diaz.

“They teach people how to walk again at this particular clinic," the source shared. “Jamie would not be at this clinic if he was not impaired in some way as a result of whatever happened to him. But fans should rest assured: Jamie is in the best of care at this type of clinic.”

Foxx's pal Mike Tyson claimed the star suffered a stroke.

Source: Mega
After going missing for three months, Foxx re-emerged on a boat over the weekend. When he noticed photographers, he flashed a smile and waved. The actor was later spotted at TopGolf and showed off his progress by taking a swing.

