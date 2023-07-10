Jamie Foxx Breaks Cover for First Time Since Mysterious Hospitalization, Appears Healthy While Waving to Fans From Boat in Chicago
Jamie Foxx was spotted for the first time this weekend since his sudden and mysterious hospitalization three months ago, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 55-year-old actor was spotted in Chicago on Sunday and appeared healthy roughly 90 days after he was admitted to an Atlanta hospital on April 12 after he suffered an undisclosed “medical complication.”
According to footage of the surprising sighting obtained by TMZ, the Django Unchained actor was seen on a boat cruising the Chicago River alongside several other guests.
Foxx was even captured waving to fans before throwing a peace sign up at the cameraman.
TMZ also reported that Foxx was out and about in Chicago the night before. He reportedly enjoyed a night out on the town and appeared healthy, active on his feet, and in great spirits.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Foxx was suddenly hospitalized in April after he suffered a sudden “medical complication.”
"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," his daughter, Corinne Foxx, announced at the time. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."
“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” Corinne added. “The family asks for privacy at this time."
Foxx then released his first statement since his mysterious hospitalization three weeks later.
“Appreciate all the love,” he wrote on Instagram on May 3. “Feeling blessed.”
Foxx was in the process of filming his latest flick, Back in Action, at the time of his mysterious hospitalization. It was also announced that Nick Cannon would guest host the Fox game show Beat Shazam due to Foxx’s hospitalization.
"Yeah. He’s all good. He’s all good,” actor John Boyega said on Friday just hours before Foxx was spotted in Chicago. “So we’re just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to.”
“You know, privacy and all,” Boyega added.
The sighting of Foxx over the weekend also came after sources told RadarOnline.com in June that the actor was undergoing intense physiotherapy to learn "how to walk again."
Meanwhile, other sources claimed Foxx suffered a blood clot in his brain that left him "partially paralyzed and blind" after being pressured to get a Covid-19 vaccine, while Mike Tyson claimed Foxx suffered a stroke.