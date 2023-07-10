Jamie Foxx Spotted Swinging Golf Club With Family, Eyewitness Reveals Actor 'Was Walking Regular' Months After Medical Emergency
Actor Jamie Foxx was spotted in good spirits at a Topgolf facility over the weekend — and eyewitnesses said the actor didn't have any issues walking, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Hollywood star appeared to be getting back into the swing of things after suffering a mysterious medical episode back in April.
Foxx was hospitalized in Atlanta and remained under medical care for several weeks following an undisclosed "medical complication." The actor was later transported to a rehabilitation center in Chicago, Illinois.
Before he was spotted enjoying a riverboat cruise through Chicago on Sunday, the Django Unchained star showed off his regained strength at a nearby Topgolf in Naperville on Saturday evening.
Video footage shared by TMZ captured Foxx with a golf club in hand.
An eyewitness claimed the actor's swing did not appear to be affected by his recent health crisis.
Foxx spent the evening at Topgolf with friends and family.
The actor was said to have been able to tightly grip each club and appeared to not let his health stop him from practicing a full swing.
"He was walking regular, not dragging his leg. His arm movement were definitely good," the eyewitness said of Foxx. "He was just regular Jamie."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Jamie Foxx Breaks Cover for First Time Since Mysterious Hospitalization, Appears Healthy While Waving to Fans From Boat in Chicago
- Jamie Foxx Pal Now Insists ‘He’s All Good’ Despite Previously Being Ignored — as Concern Grows for Megastar Who Hasn’t Been Seen in Public for 88 Days
- Jamie Foxx Drama: Ex Katie Holmes 'In The Dark' Over Medical 'Complication', 'Worried Sick' as Her Calls Go Unanswered
Onlookers said that when Foxx was lively and walked around mingling with loved ones.
The multiple sightings of Foxx in apparently good health were welcomed by fans who largely remained in the dark on the actor's condition.
At the time of Foxx's initial hospitalization in April, he was in the midst of filming his latest movie, Back in Action.
"Yeah. He’s all good. He’s all good," actor and friend John Boyega recently said. "So we’re just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to. You know, privacy and all.”
Due to his health issues, Foxx was replaced by Nick Cannon as host of the TV game show Beat Shazam. Sources said Foxx would return to his duties once he's ready.
While reports claimed that Foxx suffered a blood clot in his brain that left him "partially paralyzed and blind" after receiving a COVID vaccine, the actor's rep shot down the claim as "completely inaccurate."