Jamie Foxx Spotted Swinging Golf Club With Family, Eyewitness Reveals Actor 'Was Walking Regular' Months After Medical Emergency

Actor Jamie Foxx was spotted in good spirits at a Topgolf facility over the weekend — and eyewitnesses said the actor didn't have any issues walking, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Hollywood star appeared to be getting back into the swing of things after suffering a mysterious medical episode back in April.

Foxx was hospitalized in Atlanta and remained under medical care for several weeks following an undisclosed "medical complication." The actor was later transported to a rehabilitation center in Chicago, Illinois.