Jamie Foxx Apologizes for Antisemitic Instagram Post, Claims He Was 'Betrayed' By a Fake Friend
Soul actor Jamie Foxx is facing backlash and offering an apology for his recent antisemitic remarks made on social media. The actor and comedian took to Instagram on Friday, August 4, to share a post that suggested Jewish people were responsible for the death of Jesus, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 55-year-old actor originally posted, "They killed this dude named Jesus, what do you think they'll do to you?"
Although the post was quickly deleted, it was not before users were able to capture screenshots of the message and share them across various social media platforms. Jewish groups quickly spotted the offensive remarks and began spreading them online, which prompted widespread condemnation and outrage.
The controversy surrounding Foxx's remarks also caught the attention of actress Jennifer Aniston. Rumors initially circulated that Aniston had liked Foxx's post, directing some of the backlash toward her as well. However, Aniston later clarified that she had not liked the post and was "utterly horrified" by Foxx's words.
The Friends actress wrote, "I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds – I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. I truly don't tolerate HATE of any kind. Period."
- 'Too Much Too Soon': Jamie Foxx's Drastic Weight Loss Sparks Fears After Weeks-Long Mysterious Hospitalization
- Jamie Foxx's Confession: Superstar Admits He 'Went to Hell and Back to SURVIVE,' But is Silent on What Happened to Send Him Into Months-long Rehabilitation
- He's Back: Jamie Foxx Films First Project in Las Vegas Months After Scary Medical Emergency
Foxx has since issued a public apology for his antisemitic comments, claiming he was betrayed by a fake friend who the post was directed towards.
In a statement released by his representatives, Foxx expressed deep regret for the hurtful remarks and emphasized that they do not reflect his true beliefs or values. He acknowledged the pain caused by his words and vowed to educate himself and commit to a more inclusive and respectful mindset in the future.
The Django Unchained actor wrote, "I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post."
"I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I'm sorry. That was never my intent. To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant with 'they' not anything more," he continued. "I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Foxx had recently suffered a major health scare in April, where he reportedly was hospitalized for over a month.
The Academy Award-winning actor took to Instagram after getting out of the hospital, telling his followers, "I wanna say thank you to everybody that's prayed, man, and sent me messages ... I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back."
Foxx didn't reveal too many details about the cause of his health scare, but the 55-year-old did claim that he "went through something" he thought he would never have to go through.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.