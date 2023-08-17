Jamie Foxx is a 'Different Guy': He 'Hasn't Seemed Himself' Since His Medical Emergency, Pals Warn
A controversial Instagram post by ailing actor Jamie Foxx sparked a Hollywood firestorm and allegedly triggered fears amongst the actor's inner circle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 55-year-old They Cloned Tyrone star, who just reemerged after months of hospitalization, posted, "They killed this dude name Jesus ... what do you think they'll do to you???!"
Foxx's cryptic comment seemed to endorse an alarmingly persistent antisemitic belief by some Christians that Jews were responsible for the death of Jesus, who was crucified by the Romans. He was drowned in a sea of outrage.
But pals immediately leaped to his defense, saying the post was very out of character for Jamie — and suggested he's still struggling from health problems following his medical emergency.
"Jamie nearly died and hasn't seemed himself ever since," a friend spilled to The National Enquirer. "He seems like a different guy since he got out of the hospital — and this is the worst example yet!"
Foxx later apologized for the post and insisted he wasn't antisemitic.
"To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant with, 'they, not anything more," he explained. "I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community."
Medical experts consulted by The National Enquirer suggested Foxx's recent social media outburst could be related to the mysterious condition — widely thought to be a devastating stroke — that led to his weeks-long hospitalization in April.
Dr. Gabe Mirkin — who has not treated Foxx — told the outlet that if the actor did suffer a stroke, "unexpected behavior that can be completely out of character" could be expected. As he pointed out, "a stroke can leave lasting and damaging effects," which may cause someone to "act in ways that may be harmful to themselves or others."
Another concerned physician agreed. "Impulse control might also be affected, leading to bizarre and troubling statements like this," New York's Dr. Stuart Fischer — who also hasn't treated Foxx — said about Foxx's post.
One source close to the Oscar winner told The National Enquirer that there's little doubt the statement was connected to Foxx's near-death emergency.
"This never happened before his collapse," the insider allegedly shared. "This comment never would have made it's way to the internet."
Foxx spent weeks at a Chicago rehab facility, where sources claimed he was being taught "how to walk again" after his health emergency. While the star's family released little information about his health issue, RadarOnline.com learned Foxx's condition was more dire than they let on.
The rehab facility in Chicago specializes in stroke, brain injury, and spinal cord injuries. Insiders with direct knowledge revealed the actor had mobility struggles after suffering the medical condition in Atlanta.
“They teach people how to walk again at this particular clinic," the source shared. “Jamie would not be at this clinic if he was not impaired in some way as a result of whatever happened to him. But fans should rest assured: Jamie is in the best of care at this type of clinic.”
His pal Mike Tyson claimed the star suffered a stroke; however, Foxx has never confirmed that.
He has since been on the road to recovery and opened up about his health scare by telling fans that he "went to Hell and back to survive."