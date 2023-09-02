Jamie Foxx Determined to Bulk up After Recovering From Mystery Health Crisis, He's 'Grateful to be Alive'
Jamie Foxx went through hell during his life-threatening health crisis and is determined to overcome his challenges both mentally and physically, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Burial actor and co-producer is motivated to use his fitness fallback as an opportunity to get even stronger now that he is recovering, according to a sensational report.
It's now been four months since Foxx suffered an undisclosed medical complication — widely thought to be a devastating stroke — that led to his weeks-long hospitalization in April.
In a bid to get his six-pack abs toned and chiseled, sources close to the star said he has been adjusting his diet and building toward a program.
"Jamie is grateful to be alive," an insider said. "He's out of shape, but he knows he can hardly go out weight-lifting or doing anything too strenuous right now."
"He's being urged by pals and his doctors not to rush," added the tipster, noting that even if it means Foxx has to hold off on achieving his goal for a while.
Many have expressed their concerns for Foxx as he slowly reemerges back into the limelight. RadarOnline.com previously learned the star was undergoing intense physiotherapy to aid his recovery in an effort to get back on his feet full-time.
"Jamie is receiving treatment at one of the top physical rehabilitation centers in the country," it was claimed. "Jamie would not be at this clinic if he was not impaired in some way as a result of whatever happened to him. But fans should rest assured: Jamie is in the best of care at this type of clinic."
- Jamie Foxx is a 'Different Guy': He 'Hasn't Seemed Himself' Since His Medical Emergency, Pals Warn
- Jamie Foxx Apologizes for Antisemitic Instagram Post, Claims He Was 'Betrayed' By a Fake Friend
- 'Too Much Too Soon': Jamie Foxx's Drastic Weight Loss Sparks Fears After Weeks-Long Mysterious Hospitalization
Amid the wild speculation online, a rep for the Ray icon shut down an unsubstantiated claim in April that Foxx was left "partially paralyzed and blind" after he received a Covid vaccine, calling it "completely inaccurate."
Since then, Foxx has spoken out and assured fans he is focused on his well-being and getting better. Plus, the Just Mercy star said he was eager to get back to work. "I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through," he shared in a July Instagram video. "And I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates. But to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that, man."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
It appears Foxx won't be letting the incident hold him back. "He's got confidence in his acting ability," an insider said in the National Enquirer report. "There's zero doubt in his mind that he'll eventually be looking as good as ever."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Foxx for comment.