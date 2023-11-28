Jamie Foxx Still 'Struggling' 7 Months After Health Scare, Drops Out of TV Show Because He 'Doesn't Want to Overdo It': Report

Sadly, it's an indicator that Foxx still isn't 100 percent better after his health scare last spring.

"Jamie pulling out of another project has friends worried that he hasn't recuperated as well as everyone thinks," an insider told the National Enquirer. "He's struggling, but Jamie has been very private about what happened and his recovery."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Foxx's rep for comment.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.