‘Smitten’ Jamie Foxx Planning to Propose to Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp, Ready for Another Child After Health Scare: Report

Jamie Foxx ’ s romance with his girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp has turned serious in the months after his scary hospitalization — and sources revealed the actor wants more kids, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The ultra-private Django Unchained star, 55, has quietly dated the pretty blonde since 2022 — but insiders said the romance was taken up several notches after the actor’s health scare earlier this year.

“Jamie did not know if he was going to live, and he truly feels like he’s getting a second chance at life. He wants to make it count,” a source told The National Enquirer .

But the source said that’s not stopping him from promising to start a family with Alyce! “Jamie says he misses having little ones around. Plus, he would love to have a son,” said a source.

“But he’ll be just as happy if Alyce has a little girl. More than anything he wants to make the most of his time, and he feels settling down and doing the whole marriage thing is the right choice.”

"First of all, I wanna say thank you to everyone that's prayed and sent me messages," Foxx said. "I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through."

Foxx explained he had been laying low. "I just didn't want you to see me like that," the actor said. "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show. I just didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."