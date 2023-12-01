Kelly Clarkson’s Ex Brandon Blackstock Appeals $2.6 Million Judgment Ordering Him to Pay Singer
Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock rushed to court to fight a decision ordering him to pay the singer millions.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, attorneys for Starstruck Management Group revealed they are appealing the recent decision by the California Labor Commission.
Brandon acted as Kelly’s manager during their marriage. He worked at Starstruck which is run by his father, Narvel Blackstock.
As we previously reported, last month, the California Labor Commission found Brandon overcharged Kelly on commissions.
The labor commission ruled Brandon should not have been booking gigs without a talent agent license.
Brandon was ordered to repay $2.6 million in commissions he received from Kelly. The breakdown was $1.9 million for The Voice, $208k for Norwegian Cruise Line, $450k for a Wayfair deal, and $93.30 for the Billboard Music Awards.
Starstruck represented Kelly for 13 years before she split from Brandon. The management company sued Clarkson for an alleged $1.4 million in unpaid commissions for 2020.
Before the dispute, Clarkson had paid Starstruck $1.9 million in commissions for the year. Starstruck accused Clarkson of refusing to pay commissions owed for her work on The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Voice.
"Despite Starstruck's hard work and dedication, Clarkson has decided she is going to stop paying Starstruck for what is contractually owed," the suit read.
At the time, Starstruck’s powerhouse attorney Bryan Freedman told TMZ, “The labor petition conveniently ignores the fact that Kelly had her own licensed talent agency CAA at all times. While Starstruck Management Group provided talent management services on her behalf, it did so at all times that CAA was her agency of record."
He added, "It is unfortunate that Kelly is again attempting to avoid paying commissions that are due and owing to Starstruck to try and achieve some perceived advantage in her ongoing custody and divorce proceedings.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kelly and Brandon settled their bitter divorce in March 2022. The pop star was awarded primary custody of their 2 kids.
Kelly, who pulls in $20 million annually, agreed to pay Brandon $115k a month in spousal support until January 2024.
In addition, Kelly was ordered to pay $45,600 a month in child support. On top of all that, Brandon was paid a $1.3 million lump sum payment.