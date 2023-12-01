Kelly Clarkson’s Ex Brandon Blackstock Appeals $2.6 Million Judgment Ordering Him to Pay Singer

The labor commission ruled Brandon should not have been booking gigs without a talent agent license.

Brandon was ordered to repay $2.6 million in commissions he received from Kelly. The breakdown was $1.9 million for The Voice, $208k for Norwegian Cruise Line, $450k for a Wayfair deal, and $93.30 for the Billboard Music Awards.

Starstruck represented Kelly for 13 years before she split from Brandon. The management company sued Clarkson for an alleged $1.4 million in unpaid commissions for 2020.