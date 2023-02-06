Kelly Clarkson Checking Out $3 Million Homes In New Jersey As She Preps To Leave LA Over Stalker Nightmare: Sources

Talk show host Kelly Clarkson has started to check out homes on the east coast after deciding she wants to escape LA following a terrifying stalker situation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the multi-talented entertainer was forced to temporarily move out of her Toluca Lake, California home after a woman named Hugette Nicole Young continued to show up to the property — despite a restraining order being in place.