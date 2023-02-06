Kelly Clarkson Checking Out $3 Million Homes In New Jersey As She Preps To Leave LA Over Stalker Nightmare: Sources
Talk show host Kelly Clarkson has started to check out homes on the east coast after deciding she wants to escape LA following a terrifying stalker situation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the multi-talented entertainer was forced to temporarily move out of her Toluca Lake, California home after a woman named Hugette Nicole Young continued to show up to the property — despite a restraining order being in place.
Young was charged with one count of stalking, four counts of violating a protective order, and one count of trespassing. She remains behind bars but Clarkson moved into an undisclosed location in the meantime.
The American Idol winner has been dealing with Young for years. The woman previously showed up to Clarkson’s home in Nashville. Court documents revealed Young often leaves behind gifts for the singer.
A source revealed, “The LAPD is working hard to protect Kelly; they’re doing regular checks on the home. Plus, Kelly has hired additional security who are always patrolling the grounds.”
“She feels unsafe with a stalker on the loose and is having sleepless nights over her children’s safety, too. She has temporarily fled the property and is staying in a secret location," an insider revealed.
Young isn’t the only one Clarkson had to deal with. She had to take out a restraining order against a man named Victor Fernandez who showed up at her home on Thanksgiving and tried to make contact.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, the whole situation has led to Clarkson asking the producers on her talk show to move production from Los Angeles to New York.
“She thinks the move is essential for her family,” said the insider. Another source said that “She has been looking at homes in the $3 million range in Jersey, close to where a few of the Real Housewives live.”
Sources said that producers had yet to make a decision and NBC has not made any official announcement on The Kelly Clarkson Show moving to the east coast.