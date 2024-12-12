EXCLUSIVE: Why Hollywood Attracts 'Sex Beast Psychos'! Top Psychiatrists Lift Lid on Reasons Tinseltown Is Packed With Harvey Weinstein and R Kelly-Style Monsters
In the wake of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking arrest, medical experts have weighed in on why Hollywood continues to churn out sexual predators such as Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, and R. Kelly.
RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal leading theories from top psychologists – who say a combination of "ego, money, and fame" fuels narcissistic behavior, enables predatory behavior and fosters an environment allowing celebrities to easily silence their victims.
Combs' bombshell arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering charges – which he denies – is the latest to rock Tinseltown.
He is far from the first A-lister to be accused of vile and heinous acts.
In 2014, Cosby, who portrayed an all-American dad on his sitcom The Cosby Show, was accused by more than 60 women of rape, sexual battery and drug-facilitated sexual assault, with some allegations stemming back to the mid-1960s when his stand-up comedy career was thriving.
R&B star Kelly has faced numerous accusations of sexual abuse stemming from incidents between 1991 and 2018, resulting in multiple criminal and civil trials.
In 2022, he was finally convicted of the production of child pornography.
In October 2017, rape and sexual battery accusations against Weinstein – who co-founded Miramax and produced films including The Lord of the Rings, Kill Bill: Volume 1, and Good Will Hunting – led to actress Alyssa Milano calling on women who had experienced sexual abuse or harassment to come forward with their stories using the #MeToo, a movement created by Tarana Burke in 2006 on MySpace.
The post set off a firestorm online, and soon, dozens of actresses and women in the entertainment industry began sharing their stories reflecting rampant predatory behavior in Hollywood, particularly from powerful men taking advantage of up-and-coming stars and subordinates.
So, what compelled these high-profile men to commit such vile acts – and how did they get away with their alleged crimes for years?
We asked several medical experts on the psychology behind Hollywood offenders and they said a combination of "ego, money, and fame" were potential catalysts.
Dr Averil Cook, a Clinical Academic at the University of New South Wales, Australia, told RadarOnline.com: "Ego, money, and fame are all connected to systems of power and entitlement to control or own another for one's benefit or gratification.
"Broadly, these concepts can be understood as a belief that one can own, exploit, control, or take resources, sovereignty, body or labor for one's own use."
Cook added: "Systems that may ostensibly appear to protect a victim such as human resources, police and courts actually work in favor of the more powerful perpetrator, which dissuades reports of abuse.
"Victims are chosen due to their vulnerability and relative lack of power in the form of needing money, work, having a junior position, their race, gender or sexuality, which impacts their credibility should they be perpetrated against.
"Hollywood has shown us extreme examples of this, however, the same exist in court, policing, in health and medicine, education, and funding provision."
And Ozan Troy, M.D. MHP, told us: "The psychological dynamics behind high-profile predator scandals often involve a combination of narcissism, entitlement and a lack of accountability.
"For celebrities like Weinstein, Cosby, and R Kelly, their fame and wealth can amplify a sense of invincibility."
Troy noted Weinstein, Cosby and Kelly "clearly began to believe they were above the law and immune to consequences".
He added: "Narcissistic traits, such as a grandiose sense of self-importance and a disregard for others' well-being, often co-exist, which is a perfect recipe for abuse of power.
"Furthermore, enabling social networks protected these individuals from scrutiny and further allowed them to perpetuate their abuse."