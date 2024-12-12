EXCLUSIVE: Why Hollywood Attracts 'Sex Beast Psychos'! Top Psychiatrists Lift Lid on Reasons Tinseltown Is Packed With Harvey Weinstein and R Kelly-Style Monsters

Combs' bombshell arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering charges – which he denies – is the latest to rock Tinseltown.

He is far from the first A-lister to be accused of vile and heinous acts.

In 2014, Cosby, who portrayed an all-American dad on his sitcom The Cosby Show, was accused by more than 60 women of rape, sexual battery and drug-facilitated sexual assault, with some allegations stemming back to the mid-1960s when his stand-up comedy career was thriving.

R&B star Kelly has faced numerous accusations of sexual abuse stemming from incidents between 1991 and 2018, resulting in multiple criminal and civil trials.

In 2022, he was finally convicted of the production of child pornography.