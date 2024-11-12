PHOTOS UNCOVERED: How World’s Most Reviled Sex Creeps Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Harvey Weinstein Posed Together 15 Years Ago in 'Skin-Crawling' Snaps
The world’s most reviled sex creeps Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Harvey Weinstein have posed together for years in "skin-crawling" photos.
Since the disgraced rapper's downfall, prosecutors have looked into a possible connection between him and Weinstein with their alleged sex crimes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Years before allegations started to surface about the disgraced stars, Combs and Weinstein were photographed together at many glamorous events.
A source told RadarOnline.com: “These pictures will send a shiver up the spine of any right-minded person.
“It is making the whole of Hollywood think what this pair knew about each other, and whether they collaborated in abuses.”
As the photos of Combs and Weinstein started to surface, it raised a lot of questions and concerns if the two ever crossed paths when it came to their alleged sex crimes.
A source previously told RadarOnline.com: “The feds previously investigated whether Harvey’s alleged acts of sexual abuse violated federal law. Prosecutors looked into whether Weinstein lured women into crossing state lines in order to commit a sex crime. Ultimately, it was left the state bodies to charge.
“But in the wake of their Diddy investigations, those prosecutors have again secretly probed whether there was any connection between Weinstein and Combs and their respective media companies that could amount to federal charges.”
An expert on the Catholic church, Peter Laffin compared the disgraced stars — who both had their reputations destroyed when sexual abuse allegations surfaced.
Laffin explained that Combs formed close relationships to powerful people, including some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, to "conceal his nefarious behavior."
Laffin suggested the disgraced music mogul saw himself as "untouchable," very similar to Weinstein.
Before the horrifying allegations involving Combs surfaced, some of the biggest names in Hollywood hoped for an invitation to his parties.
In 2020, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in jail for sexual assault and rape, but the conviction was overturned this past April.
The court ruled the judge improperly allowed testimony against Weinstein from individuals not directly involved in the case.
The retrial is set to begin on November 12.
The Bad Boy Records founder was arrested in September and hit with sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution charges.
Combs is being held without bail in federal custody in Brooklyn as he awaits his trial, which is set for spring 2025.
As the lawsuits against the rapper continue to pile up, Combs has denied all of the accusations against him.
His lawyer previously stated: "In court, the truth will prevail that Mr Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman."
