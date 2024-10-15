Your tip
Brazen Diddy Insists 'Truth Will Prevail': Jailed Rapper Furiously Blasts New Lawsuits as 'Publicity' Grab As He Faces First Child Sexual Assault Case — From 16-Year-Old Boy

Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyers say the rapper is adamant "the truth will prevail" amid new lawsuits.

By:

Oct. 15 2024, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs insists the "truth will prevail" after being hit with six new lawsuits - including one claim alleging the hip-hop mogul molested a 16-year-old boy.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper, via his lawyers, released a statement claiming the latest allegations against him were a "publicity grab" and reiterated his innocence.

a list sean diddy combs pals lived partied infected women herpes
Source: MEGA

One of the new lawsuits has been launched by a then 16-year-old who attended one of rapper's notorious parties.

Four of the six lawsuits filed by attorney Tony Buzbee include male accusers, and one alleged victim has claimed he was 16-years-old when he was invited to one of Diddy's parties in 1998.

But Diddy's lawyers believe Buzbee, who claims the hotline set up for supposed victims allegedly received more than 12,000 calls in one day, is purely using the case for publicity purposes.

In a statement, the rapper's lawyers said: "The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity.

"Mr Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process.

"In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman."

justin bieber past trauma mental health disturbing diddy links
Source: MEGA

Diddy accused the lawyer representing alleged victims of chasing "publicity".

Court documents obtained show one unidentified female claimed Diddy raped her in 2004 after the then-19-year-old was allegedly invited to a photo shoot, and then to his Marriott hotel room in Manhattan.

At an "exclusive party" the college student was allegedly taken to a "separate room" away from the main party where she said the door was locked and she claims the rapper assaulted her and her friend.

Diddy then "threatened to have them both killed" if they did not agree to his demands.

Another filing from an unnamed male says Diddy committed aggravated sexual assault at a Macy's department store stockroom in 2008.

The man claimed he was confronted by the rapper and two of his bodyguards who threatened to "kill" the victim as the songwriter allegedly performed a sex act on him.

Another unidentified man accused Combs of drugging and sodomizing him in a van outside of a White Party in 2006.

diddy scandal a list pals
Source: MEGA

Diddy allegedly took 16-year-old to his infamous parties.

Oct. 15 2024

He claimed the Grammy winner "dismissed" his pleas for help by telling him he would "be alright."

The latest civil lawsuits against the rapper were all filed by Buzbee, who announced earlier this month he is representing more than 120 alleged Diddy victims.

Diddy has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing since he was arrested on a federal indictment in September.

He is being held without bail after pleading not guilty.

RadarOnline.com revealed on Monday Diddy's trial will take place on the same day as the 2025 Met Gala.

The May 5 bash, organized Vogue magazine, has a 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' theme next year – ironically an image the disgraced rapper, 54, projected throughout his career.

Diddy has been a regular attendee in the past but was reportedly uninvited to this year's event amid his federal investigation.

Diddy at 2010 Met Ball.
Source: MEGA

Diddy attending the Met Gala in 2010 after it was revealed 2025 event will be held on same day as his trial.

We also revealed Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, 74, is the latest power player to be pulled into the Diddy drama as pressure intensifies for the Vogue boss to condemn her embattled friend.

An insider, after Wintour was pictured looking emotionless during Paris Fashion Week, told us: "Diddy is the talk of Paris Fashion Week. It's all anyone is talking about.

"But Anna is having nothing of it: she doesn't want to talk about her connections to him, and is rebuffing anyone who asks her about it."

Our source continued: "Privately, Anna is furious that she has been dragged into yet another scandal.

"She was caught flat-footed after Harvey Weinstein was nailed in 2017 – and was criticized for taking so long to condemn him. Seven years later, she finds herself unwittingly catapulted into another sex scandal."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

