Notorious Golf Cheat Donald Trump Laying Down His Clubs Until After Presidential Election: White House Wannabe Hasn’t Played Since Last Assassination Attempt
Donald Trump's golfing days are over for the foreseeable future.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Presidential candidate will have to set aside his golf clubs, at least until the election is wrapped up, following two assassination attempts.
The 78-year-old has yet to return to his favorite sports activity since gunshots were heard near his course in Florida in September. This occurred just weeks after a shocking assassination attempt on Trump while he spoke during a Pennsylvania rally, an incident that left two people dead including the shooter.
After the close calls, a source shared Trump, who has 18 courses worldwide, is done with golfing for now.
In the September incident, Ryan Wesley Routh was charged with attempting to kill Trump at his West Palm Beach course. The former reality star was participating in the fifth hole when shots were heard and he was tackled to the ground by his security agents.
The Trump campaign has asked for military aircraft and vehicles to protect him.
Routh would later pen a letter addressed "To the World", in which he wrote: "This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I am so sorry I failed you.
"I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job."
The Secret Service later admitted it did not get eyes on the perimeter of the gold course where the suspect waited around for 12 hours.
Golfing may be needed by Trump as a stress reliever as it seems his campaign has left him raging at those around him.
Trump has made it clear that needs to be appreciated more, especially by his donors who he believes have not been grateful for what he has done to improve their taxes.
Trump has also been left heated over not raising as much money as his counterpart, Vice President Kamala Harris, according to The NY Times.
Harris, 59, has raised more than twice as much as Trump over the last three months —she raised $28million at an event in Los Angeles while Trump had dinner at Trump Tower.
- How Secret Service Blunders Made Donald Trump 'Sitting Duck' for Golf Club Assassination
- Donald Trump's Campaign Crisis: Ex-Prez 'Frustrated, Feeling Unappreciated By Donors, Lashing Out in Private Over Money' — and 'Hating Being Fenced in by Security'
- Donald Trump Takes Swing At Joe Biden On Golf Course After Paul Ryan Says #45 Won't Be Nominated For 2024 Presidential Run
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
However, Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt has another outlook on the cash situation: “If money guaranteed electoral success, Hillary Clinton would have been president. Kamala Harris has spent hundreds of millions of dollars and is still performing worse than any Democrat who has ever ran against President Trump. Meanwhile, President Trump is in a better financial position than ever before, and he’s leading in the polls.”
Even with Leavitt's spin the Harris campaign is still going hard on Trump, pushing him to release his medical records.
RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed Harris shared her health records with the public over the weekend showcasing her near-flawless condition to shine a light on Trump's health concerns.
A source shared: "Harris knows exactly what she is doing by making this an issue at this stage in the campaign.
"It means all the rumors about his medical secrets will be put back in the spotlight, and it comes as experts have been speculating Trump is showing signs of dementia."
Despite this, the race between Trump and Harris remains close.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.