READ THE MANIFESTO: Trump's 'Would-Be Assassin' Ryan Wesley Routh Wrote Chilling Kill Letter Before Golf Club Shooting Attempt — 'I am So Sorry I Failed You'

Source: MEGA; SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF FLORIDA

The man accused of trying to assassinate Donald Trump earlier this month penned a handwritten letter months before the shooting.

By:

Sept. 23 2024, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

Ryan Wesley Routh is accused of trying to assassinate Donald Trump at the ex-president's Florida golf course earlier this month.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal the suspected would-be shooter penned a chilling manifesto months before the botched assassination attempt – and offered $150,000 "to whomever can complete the job".

Routh, in a note addressed "To the World", wrote: "This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I am so sorry I failed you.

"I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job."

Source: SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF FLORIDA

Ryan Wesley Routh wrote this letter and dropped it off at an unnamed person's home sometime before the shooting at Trump International Golf Course on September 15.

Routh, 58, continued: "Everyone across the globe from the youngest to the oldest know that Trump is unfit to be anything, much less a US president.

"US presidents must at bare minimum embody the moral fabric that is America and be kind, caring and selfless and always stand for humanity.

"Trump fails to understand any of..."

According to federal prosecutors, Routh dropped the note off in a box at an unnamed person's home months before the foiled assassination attempt at Trump's West Palm Beach golf course on September 15.

The handwritten note was discovered after the person opened the box and alerted authorities following Routh's arrest.

Federal prosecutors said the box also contained "ammunition, a metal pipe, miscellaneous building materials, tools, four phones" and several other letters connected to an assassination attempt on the 78-year-old ex-president's life.

Source: MEGA/Facebook

The letter read: "I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job."

Routh also criticized Trump's handling of Iran in the letter.

He wrote: "He ended relations with Iran like a child and now the Middle East has unraveled."

According to the New York Post, details of the letter were included in a detention memo filed on Monday morning as the Justice Department pushes for Routh to remain behind bars until his trial.

It is currently unclear if Routh wrote the note in connection to the failed assassination attempt on September 15 or if he was referring to another potential assassination plot against the ex-president.

Source: MEGA

A Secret Service agent spotted the muzzle of an AR-15 style rifle in the bushes at Trump's Florida golf course and opened fire.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Routh was taken into custody on September 15 after a Secret Service agent saw the muzzle of an AK-style rifle in the bushes at Trump International Golf Club.

The agent opened fire before the suspect could take a shot – and the alleged would-be shooter reportedly dropped his rifle and fled in an SUV. Routh was stopped and arrested 40 minutes later.

According to court filings, the firearm, two backpacks and a GoPro camera were left behind at the scene.

Six cellphones, including one showing a Google search of how to travel from Palm Beach County to Mexico, were also found in Routh's car, according to court papers.

Federal prosecutors claim a list with dates in August, September and October, as well as venues where former President Trump had appeared or was scheduled to appear, were also found in Routh's possession.

Source: MEGA

Routh was taken into custody on September 15 and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number one day later.

Routh appeared in court on September 16 and was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

The suspect has a bond hearing scheduled for September 23 and an arraignment hearing for September 30.

