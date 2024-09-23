READ THE MANIFESTO: Trump's 'Would-Be Assassin' Ryan Wesley Routh Wrote Chilling Kill Letter Before Golf Club Shooting Attempt — 'I am So Sorry I Failed You'

Ryan Wesley Routh is accused of trying to assassinate Donald Trump at the ex-president's Florida golf course earlier this month.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal the suspected would-be shooter penned a chilling manifesto months before the botched assassination attempt – and offered $150,000 "to whomever can complete the job".

Routh, in a note addressed "To the World", wrote: "This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I am so sorry I failed you.

"I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job."