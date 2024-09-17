Inside Trump 'Shooter' Ryan Wesley Routh's Hate-Filled Book He Wrote Urging Iran To Assassinate Ex-President: 'He's a Fool and Buffoon'
Ryan Wesley Routh, who was taken into custody on Sunday, September 15 for allegedly stalking Donald Trump in an apparent assassination attempt, was once a fan of the GOP presidential nominee. But his feelings about the former president had flip-flopped at some point.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Routh ranted about Trump in his self-published book Ukraine’s Unwinnable War.
Routh wrote: "You are free to assassinate Trump."
In his book, he also described the former president as a "fool" and "buffoon" for the January 6 Capitol Hill riot and called leaving the Iran nuclear deal a "tremendous blunder".
In his almost 300-page book, Routh also wrote about Iran and the end of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly known as the Iran deal.
Routh praised Secretary of State John Kerry for his plan to restrict Iran's uranium, writing: "I would like to celebrate the amazing work of John Kerry that very humbly and humanly handled the Iran deal which elated me and the whole of the world."
But Trump's decision to withdraw from the pact in 2018 — because he feared it could lead to a nuclear holocaust — seemed to enrage Routh.
The author admitted he voted for Trump and would take part of the blame for the "child" that America elected before adding, Trump "ended up being brainless".
"But I am man enough to say that I misjudged and made a terrible mistake and Iran I apologize."
He added: "No one here in the US seems to have the balls to put natural selection to work or even unnatural selection."
Routh, 58, was arrested in West Palm Beach, Florida, with an SKS-style rifle when his reported attempts on the presidential nominee were thwarted by the Secret Service.
Along with his own writings, Routh's online footprint, public records, and interviews paint Routh as an angry, troubled man with a criminal past.
His political views varied from the left to the right; he publicly showed support for Bernie Sanders, but also for Nikki Haley and Trump.
North Carolina voter records showed Routh had been registered as "unaffiliated" since 2012.
- Donald's Would-Be Assassin Ryan Routh Echoed Harris and Biden's Anti-Trump Rhetoric — as Democrats Come Under Fire For Putting Ex-Prez’s Golf Courses 'In the Crosshairs'
- How The Secret Service Did It: Trump Assassination Attempt Foiled After Agents Tackled Ex-Prez as He Putt on 5th Hole — Suspect Charged
- Rap Sheet: Trump Would-Be Assassin Had More Than 100 Criminal Counts Filed Against Him — And Was Once Convicted of Possessing a Machine Gun
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
He wrote in his book, which is available on Amazon: "I get so tired of people asking me if I am a Democrat or Republican as I refuse to be put in a category."
Routh also said he thought the world would be better off if it was run by women.
He explained: "It seems that the totality of the world’s problems revolves around men with massive insecurity and childlike intelligence and behavior."
It was unknown exactly when Routh began to sour on his support for Trump, but in April, he shared on X, "DEMOCRACY is on the ballot and we cannot lose," in support of then-candidate President Joe Biden.
Following the first assassination attempt on Trump, he urged President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to visit the wounded and attend the funeral of victim Corey Comperatore.
He wrote: "Trump will never do anything for them."
Routh frequently posted about the war in Ukraine and other conflicts. He also had a website where he hoped to raise money and recruit volunteers to fight for Kyiv.
In a tweet, he even claimed: "I am going to fight and die for Ukraine."
According to Oleksandr Shahuri of the Foreigners Coordination Department of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command, Routh never served in the Ukrainian army or worked with its military.
Routh was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He was being held at the Federal Detention Center Miami.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.