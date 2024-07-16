WIDOW’S SCORN: Wife of Slain Fire Chief Killed at Trump Rally Refused Call From Joe Biden

She added: “I don’t have any ill will towards Joe Biden. I’m not one of those people that gets involved in politics. I support Trump, that’s who I’m voting for, but I don’t have ill will towards Biden. He didn’t do anything to my husband. A 20-year-old despicable kid did.”

Corey died protecting his wife and two daughters, Allyson and Kaylee, shielding them from a hail of gunfire with his own body when sniper Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire from a nearby rooftop.

Helen praised his decisive actions in an interview with the New York Post: “He’s my hero. He just said, ‘Get down!’ That was the last thing he said ... Me and the kids were all there as a family. He was just excited. It was going to be a nice day with the family.”

The widow described her late husband as “a simple man” who “put his wife and kids first all the time."

She noted: "I did nothing here. I didn’t lift a finger. He did everything.”