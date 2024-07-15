TARGET ON HIS BACK: Trump Math Geek Shooter’s Classmate Reveals Gun Nut Was Bullied ‘So Much’ Every Day at School

A former student told NBC that at school, Crooks "would sit alone at lunch," calling him "an outcast" who "was quiet, he was bullied so much.”

The student continued: "You know how kids are, they are going to target him because they think it is funny. It’s honestly kind of sad, I don’t want to say this is what provoked it, but you never know."

Two other former classmates also told the New York Post that the gunman tried to get onto Bethel Park High School's rifle team a few years ago, but he didn't make the cut because he was a "terrible" shot — and purportedly made "off-color" jokes.