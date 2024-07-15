BLAME GAME: Republicans Say ‘Sleepy Joe’ Call To Put Trump in ‘Bullseye’ Sparked Assassination Attempt!
President Joe Biden found himself in hot water over a poor choice of words.
A slew of Republican lawmakers took to social media to argue the POTUS' comments on a phone call to Democratic donors last week were to blame for the shocking assassination attempt on Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a recording of that call, Biden said: “I have one job, and that’s to beat Donald Trump. I’m absolutely certain I’m the best person to be able to do that. So, we’re done talking about the debate. It’s time to put Trump in a bullseye."
Even though Biden immediately condemned the attack, Republican lawmakers have laid the blame at the president’s feet. On X (formerly Twitter), Georgia Rep. Mike Collins posted: "Joe Biden sent the orders."
Texas Rep. Keith Self tweeted: “Every American should be outraged at Joe Biden for inciting violence against Donald J. Trump.”
Other GOP members who took to X included Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn who penned: "Just days ago, Biden said 'it's time to put Trump in a bullseye'. Today, there was an assassination attempt against President Trump."
And prior to the announcement Monday that he will now be Trump’s vice-presidential running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio said: "The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination."
And Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, who was shot during a baseball practice in 2017, posted on X:"Clearly, we’ve seen far left lunatics act on violent rhetoric in the past. This incendiary rhetoric must stop."
As this outlet previously reported, in the wake of the assassination attempt and both Republicans and Democrats accusing each other of stoking further violence, security measures are being beefed up around both nominees.
Lawmakers have raised questions about the preparedness of the Secret Service team that took the sniper out after he was able to unload several rounds from a nearby rooftop, grazing Trump's ear with a bullet.
In the immediate aftermath of the terrifying ordeal that nearly cost Trump his life, actions were being taken to prevent any violence from breaking out at the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin this week.
The Trump campaign has instructed staff to avoid offices in Washington and Florida until safety assessments are completed.
The Secret Service also bolstered the security details of Trump, Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters on Monday that Vance would also receive the “appropriate level of security.”
Mayorkas added: “Adjustments have been made to the former president’s detail, to the current president’s detail, as well as to the vice president’s detail,”
He declined to provide any specific information as to what those adjustments were.
