BLAME GAME: Republicans Say ‘Sleepy Joe’ Call To Put Trump in ‘Bullseye’ Sparked Assassination Attempt!

According to a recording of that call, Biden said: “I have one job, and that’s to beat Donald Trump. I’m absolutely certain I’m the best person to be able to do that. So, we’re done talking about the debate. It’s time to put Trump in a bullseye."

Even though Biden immediately condemned the attack, Republican lawmakers have laid the blame at the president’s feet. On X (formerly Twitter), Georgia Rep. Mike Collins posted: "Joe Biden sent the orders."

Texas Rep. Keith Self tweeted: “Every American should be outraged at Joe Biden for inciting violence against Donald J. Trump.”

Other GOP members who took to X included Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn who penned: "Just days ago, Biden said 'it's time to put Trump in a bullseye'. Today, there was an assassination attempt against President Trump."

And prior to the announcement Monday that he will now be Trump’s vice-presidential running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio said: "The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination."