Contingency Plan: Republican National Committee Preparing for Felon Trump to Address Convention From Home Confinement
The Republican National Committee has reportedly created a contingency plan in case Donald Trump is sentenced to home confinement ahead of the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin next month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come just one month before the Republican National Convention kicks off in Milwaukee on July 15, sources familiar with the upcoming convention revealed that preparations were being made so that Trump could attend the event remotely from Mar-a-Lago.
“The campaign in conjunction with the RNC is planning an amazing convention program that will highlight the party and officially designate President Trump’s nomination,” senior adviser Brian Hughes told NBC News in a statement this week.
“President Trump will be featured as an active part of this official event and celebration of our pathway to victory in November,” Hughes added.
But Hughes reportedly reached back out to the outlet to clarify that "at no time has convention planning involved any option than President Trump in person to accept his formal nomination as president.”
Still, other GOP sources claimed that preparations were already underway at Mar-a-Lago to allow Trump to attend the convention in Milwaukee next month remotely.
The Republican National Committee reportedly set up convention-themed staging at Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida residence, as well as a massive screen at the Fiserv Forum venue in Milwaukee.
“If you look at what has been released about the stage at our convention, it’s going to be the highest-tech stage ever,” one GOP operative told NBC News. “It will allow the campaign to utilize people not in Milwaukee to be projected into the hall.”
“This will give President Trump an opportunity to participate in more days of the convention if he chooses to,” the insider added.
When approached for comment about that development, Hughes admitted that the upcoming convention would “undoubtedly include components” to allow Trump to appear from “outside the convention hall.”
“As with every convention there are components involving the nominee outside the convention hall and inside the convention hall,” the senior adviser acknowledged. “This convention will undoubtedly include these components for President Trump.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Republican National Convention next month is scheduled to kick off on July 15 – just four days after ex-President Trump is sentenced on July 11.
Trump became the first former president in U.S. history to be convicted of a crime last month when a New York jury found him guilty on 34 charges connected to the falsification of business records.
Although it is unclear whether Judge Juan Merchan will sentence the convicted ex-president to home confinement or even prison, Trump recently said that he was “okay” with either one.
“I’m okay with it,” Trump told Fox News earlier this month.
“I’m not sure the public would stand for it,” he added. “I think it’d be tough for the public to take. At a certain point, there’s a breaking point.”
Trump is also expected to announce his 2024 vice president running mate during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next month.