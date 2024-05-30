Trump Verdict: Ex-President Found GUILTY on All 34 Felony Counts in Hush Money Trial

As we previously reported, Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and repeatedly denied wrongdoing throughout his criminal trial, which he labeled a Democrat-led "witch hunt."

In recent weeks, prosecutors for the Manhattan District Attorney brought forward key witnesses in an effort to prove that he allegedly committed 34 felony counts of falsified business records to conceal the $130k paid by his former fixer Michael Cohen to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Cohen told jurors that Trump was intimately involved in paying off Daniels to prevent her from going public with her story about her alleged sexual encounter with Trump that she claimed took place in 2006. Cohen alleged that Trump reimbursed him.