Sarah Palin Gets New Restraining Order Against Daughter Bristol's Convicted Stalker
Sarah Palin obtained a temporary restraining order against a man already convicted of stalking the former Alaska governor’s daughter, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Palin reportedly rushed to court in Palmer, Alaska, on Wednesday to file for a temporary restraining order against a man named Peter Paul Ferrero.
According to TMZ, the court granted the former governor’s temporary restraining order request and scheduled a hearing in connection to the matter for next month.
FYI — Ferrero was already charged and convicted for stalking Palin’s daughter, Bristol Palin, after a scary incident ten years ago.
Ferrero reportedly traveled from Florida, showed up at Bristol’s home in Wasilla, Alaska, in September 2014, and refused to leave. Bristol, now 33, ultimately called the police, and Ferrero was arrested and charged with felony stalking.
Ferrero was convicted of felony stalking shortly after.
New court documents obtained by TMZ also found that Ferrero was recently charged with violating a protective order.
It was not immediately clear whether Ferrero violated the protective order granted to Palin’s daughter ten years ago or if it was a separate protective order granted to another potential stalking victim.
As RadarOnline.com previously noted, Ferrero was arrested and convicted for stalking Bristol back in 2014. Palin’s daughter later opened up about the harrowing incident in March 2019.
“You guys, I feel like I have been silently living in a total nightmare,” Bristol said on Instagram five years ago. “I have no clue who this guy is, never met him, zero association with him EVER.”
The Palins also reportedly issued an urgent plea to their friends and family at the time, asking them to stay vigilant of Ferrero, especially after the FBI served him with a protective order.
“Friends: One of our main (and most dangerous) stalkers who moved up here from Florida falsely claiming we hired him and lying about having affairs with us, who broke into Bristol’s house, was jailed - then released - jailed again at least one other time for his continual years-on death threats, graphic sexual harassment, violating probation, his tens of THOUSANDS of messages, texts, phone calls, posts, etc, - and is now emboldened after recently being hired in Alaska’s Legislature by the Alaska Democrat Party, has really ramped up his threats, harassment and delusions,” the 2019 message read.
“We’re informed today the FBI served Peter Paul Ferrero the Protective Order,” Sarah and Bristol Palin continued. “Please let us know if Ferrero tries to contact any of you with ANY communications.”
Ferrero was reportedly hired as a page for the Alaska State Legislature in January 2019. The convicted stalker was fired shortly after but later hired for contract work with then-Alaska Senator Tom Begich.