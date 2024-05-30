'Prove It, B----': Trump Campaign Spokesman Fires Back at Bakari Sellers While Denying Ex-Prez Used N-Word
Donald Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung has fired back at those who claim the embattled former president used a racial slur while filming the first season of his NBC show The Apprentice back in 2004, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking claim was shared by former The Apprentice producer Bill Pruitt this week after his 20-year non-disclosure agreement expired. “But, I mean, would America buy a n----- winning?" Trump allegedly said during a discussion about who should win the reality series as he picked between finalists Bill Rancic, who is white, and Kwame Jackson, a Black man.
Bakari Sellers, who was the youngest Black elected official in the country when he became a South Carolina State Representative in 2006 and now serves as a political analyst on CNN, tweeted, "Trump said n-----. Literally no one is surprised, except maybe Sheppard G and the sleepy dude that endorsed him last week."
"Prove it, b----," Cheung responded on X. "You can't, because it’s a fake and b------- story your dumb a-- is peddling because Biden is hemorrhaging support from Black Americans."
Sellers shot back, "Bless your heart. Send me address, I’d like to send you some Acebutolol or Captopril," , referencing medications used to treat high blood pressure.
"Are you offering pills from your own private stash? Sounds like you either have a problem or need to make some quick cash," Cheung replied alongside a screenshot of a 2013 news story about Sellers being arrested on a DUI charge. The charges were later dropped.
Trump has repeatedly denied rumors that he said the N-word ever since Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former Trump aide who also competed in the first season of The Apprentice, referenced the incident in her 2018 book.
“[The Apprentice executive producer Mark Burnett] called to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa,” Trump tweeted in August 2018.
"I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have,” he continued. “She made it up. Look at her MANY recent quotes saying such wonderful and powerful things about me - a true Champion of Civil Rights - until she got fired."
Burnett has faced renewed calls to release the alleged footage after Pruitt claimed that a recording of the conversation exists, but Trump's campaign has once again denied the accusation.
“This is a completely fabricated and b---- story that was already peddled in 2016,” Cheung told The Independent on Thursday. "Nobody took it seriously then, and they won't now, because it's fake news. Now that Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrats are losing the election, they are bringing up old fake stories from the past because they are desperate."