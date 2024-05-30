'Prove It, B----': Trump Campaign Spokesman Fires Back at Bakari Sellers While Denying Ex-Prez Used N-Word

Bakari Sellers, who was the youngest Black elected official in the country when he became a South Carolina State Representative in 2006 and now serves as a political analyst on CNN, tweeted, "Trump said n-----. Literally no one is surprised, except maybe Sheppard G and the sleepy dude that endorsed him last week."

"Prove it, b----," Cheung responded on X. "You can't, because it’s a fake and b------- story your dumb a-- is peddling because Biden is hemorrhaging support from Black Americans."

Sellers shot back, "Bless your heart. Send me address, I’d like to send you some Acebutolol or Captopril," , referencing medications used to treat high blood pressure.

"Are you offering pills from your own private stash? Sounds like you either have a problem or need to make some quick cash," Cheung replied alongside a screenshot of a 2013 news story about Sellers being arrested on a DUI charge. The charges were later dropped.