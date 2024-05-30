Your tip
'Would America Buy a N----- Winning?’: Donald Trump Caught on Tape in Racist Outburst, Former ‘The Apprentice’ Producer Claims

Donald Trump allegedly used the N-word during a discussion about who should win the first season of his reality TV show "The Apprentice" back in 2004.

May 30 2024, Published 9:46 a.m. ET

Donald Trump allegedly used the N-word during a discussion about who should win the first season of his reality TV show The Apprentice back in 2004, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking claim was shared by former The Apprentice producer Bill Pruitt this week after Pruitt’s 20-year non-disclosure agreement expired.

Pruitt’s claim shed further light on a long-standing rumor surrounding Trump's alleged use of the shocking racial epithet.

According to Pruitt, the incident unfolded during the deliberations of who should emerge as the winner of the inaugural season of The Apprentice 20 years ago.

Pruitt, an Emmy-nominated producer of the show, shared his account with Slate on Thursday morning and provided insight into a pivotal moment during the decision-making process involving two final contestants: Bill Rancic and Kwame Jackson.

Trump allegedly made the questionable remark during the discussions.

“But, I mean, would America buy a n----- winning?" Trump reportedly said at the time.

The statement, as recounted by Pruitt, highlighted Trump's hesitation towards Jackson – a Black contestant – as a potential winner of the show.

Rancic was ultimately chosen over Jackson and went on to earn a job at The Trump Organization

But even more shocking was Pruitt’s claim that there was a recording of Trump using the racial slur 20 years ago.

Mark Burnett, the former executive producer of The Apprentice, has since faced renewed calls to release the alleged footage to corroborate Pruitt’s startling claims.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Pruitt’s claims this week following the end of his 20-year NDA would not be the first time the alleged incident regarding Trump using the N-word made headlines.

Trump denied the rumors shortly after they first surfaced back in 2018. The then-president was forced to respond after a former Trump White House staffer, Omarosa Manigault Newman, claimed that the shocking incident occurred.

“[Mark Burnett] called to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa,” Trump tweeted in August 2018.

“I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have,” he continued. “She made it up. Look at her MANY recent quotes saying such wonderful and powerful things about me - a true Champion of Civil Rights - until she got fired.”

Meanwhile, several employees who also worked on The Apprentice allegedly came forward later to corroborate the claim that Trump used the shocking racial slur many times during the show’s production.

“Seven employees gave statements about [Donald Trump] saying multiple ‘n’ words on the set of The Apprentice & 100 other horrible things,” Tom Arnold tweeted in August 2018. “I spoke to 2 Executive Producers & Mark Burnett in person. They all said Trump's a liar & there is [tapes].”

It is currently unclear if Burnett plans to release the alleged tape where Trump used the racial slur when discussing Kwame Jackson.

