Spanish Royal Scandal: King Felipe 'Crushed and Destroyed' by Queen Letizia’s 'Infidelities'— as It's Claimed She Had an Affair With Her Brother-in-Law
King Felipe of Spain is allegedly "crushed and destroyed" by Queen Letizia's infidelities as it is claimed that she had a long-term affair with her former brother-in-law, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the new book Letizia's Silences, per The New York Post, veteran royal reporter Jaime Peñafiel writes that the queen frequently cheated on her "broken" husband.
Letizia allegedly made multiple secret trips to New York City with her lover Jaime del Burgo, whom she reportedly dated before meeting Felipe in 2002. And on one visit in 2011, they were accompanied by royal bodyguards who spilled to Felipe.
"The bodyguards that protected Letizia wherever and whoever she went with had the obligation to inform," Peñafiel writes in his book. "Which is why Felipe had to know that Letizia was cheating on him in real time, given the fact that those bodyguards accompany her when she has official events and when she doesn’t."
On a flight from Madrid to New York City in November 2012, according to Peñafiel, Letizia tried to hide her face when she was spotted by artist Cristobal Toral on his way to the bathroom.
"The fact that she covered her face made him doubt who it was, even though a relatively short time before they had met each other at the UN Spanish Embassy where they chatted with her demonstrating that she had great admiration for his painting," writes Peñafiel.
“Intrigued, he decided to repeat his trip to the bathroom. When he returned again to his seat, she not only covered her face but turned to face the window.”
Del Burgo has claimed that he began seeing Letizia in 2000 and continued their relationship in private even after she met Felipe in 2002. He said that they had dinner the night before her wedding and she told him, "Never leave me."
Last year, he posted and then deleted a photo of a pregnant Letizia wearing a black pashmina, claiming that she sent it to him with the message, "Love. I am wearing your pashmina. It is like feeling you by my side. It looks after me. Protects me. I am counting the hours until we see each other again, love you, get out of here. Yours."
Letizia and Felipe’s first daughter, Princess Leonor, was born in 2005, and her sister Infanta Sofia arrived in 2007.
Letizia allegedly called off the affair in 2011 and encouraged del Burgo to date her sister Telma Ortiz. They married in 2012 and divorced two years later. "When the guests congratulated us," del Burgo said, "Letizia’s turn came and kissing me on the cheek, she whispered into my ear, ‘We’ll be together again.'”
Del Burgo has also claimed that Spain’s secret service had him under surveillance for five years and broke into his home in Switzerland to search for evidence about the affair.
Letizia and Felipe celebrated their 20th anniversary and released official family portraits just last week. At a memorial service for the late King Constantine II of Greece at George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, “They looked perfectly happy and perfectly dignified,” fellow guest Hugo Vickers told The Post.
But behind the scenes, Peñafiel claims that Felipe has been left “crushed and destroyed” by his wife’s alleged “betrayal” and “wants to get out” of their marriage. “As far as Felipe goes … the damage is not in the sex with which Letizia has been unfaithful to her husband, but in the ruthless feeling," he explains, adding that the queen is "hated" by Felipe's family for being "passive aggressive."
When asked what affect Peñafiel's bombshell book will have on the Spanish monarchy, one royal expert said, “The Spanish media will close ranks, it’s barely being reported over here. They want to protect the family, just as Prince William and Kate Middleton are so popular and protected in Britain.”