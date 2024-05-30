Spanish Royal Scandal: King Felipe 'Crushed and Destroyed' by Queen Letizia’s 'Infidelities'— as It's Claimed She Had an Affair With Her Brother-in-Law

King Felipe of Spain is allegedly "crushed and destroyed" by Queen Letizia's infidelities as it is claimed that she had a long-term affair with her former brother-in-law.

In the new book Letizia's Silences, per The New York Post , veteran royal reporter Jaime Peñafiel writes that the queen frequently cheated on her "broken" husband.

King Felipe of Spain is allegedly "crushed and destroyed" by Queen Letizia 's infidelities as it is claimed that she had a long-term affair with her former brother-in-law, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the new book 'Letizia's Silences,' veteran royal reporter Jaime Peñafiel writes that the queen frequently cheated on her "broken" husband.

"The bodyguards that protected Letizia wherever and whoever she went with had the obligation to inform," Peñafiel writes in his book. "Which is why Felipe had to know that Letizia was cheating on him in real time, given the fact that those bodyguards accompany her when she has official events and when she doesn’t."

Letizia allegedly made multiple secret trips to New York City with her lover Jaime del Burgo , whom she reportedly dated before meeting Felipe in 2002. And on one visit in 2011, they were accompanied by royal bodyguards who spilled to Felipe.

Letizia allegedly made multiple secret trips to New York City with her lover Jaime del Burgo, whom she reportedly dated before meeting Felipe in 2002.

On a flight from Madrid to New York City in November 2012, according to Peñafiel, Letizia tried to hide her face when she was spotted by artist Cristobal Toral on his way to the bathroom.

"The fact that she covered her face made him doubt who it was, even though a relatively short time before they had met each other at the UN Spanish Embassy where they chatted with her demonstrating that she had great admiration for his painting," writes Peñafiel.

“Intrigued, he decided to repeat his trip to the bathroom. When he returned again to his seat, she not only covered her face but turned to face the window.”